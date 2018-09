दीपिका के बाद सलमान ने रणवीर का उड़ाया मजाक, यूं सरेआम किया बेइज्जत... देखें video

So sometimes you get surprises without expectation, this happened while #BiggBoss12 Launch Press conference with #SalmanKhan Saahab . I got surprised when Khan Saahab selected me as VICHITRA and Colorful Dressed person . Win is secondary but his gesture is above Par . Thank you Khan Saahab for always being the best Human being . @beingsalmankhan Thank you @rajcheerfull Sir, team @colorstv and super Emcee Jodi @salilacharya and @archanaapania #Biggboss #Bb12 #RjAlok @oppomobileindia @oppo_mobile

A post shared by Rj Alok (@oyerjalok) on Sep 5, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT