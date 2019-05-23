प्रियंका चोपड़ा के इस नेक काम से खुश हुए पति निक जोनस, सोशल मीडिया पर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

अमेरिका के पॉप-सिंगर निक जोनस यूनिसेफ की गुडविल एम्बेस्डर के रूप में अपनी पत्नी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के काम से बहुत प्रेरित हुए। निक ने प्रियंका के उस वीडियो को री-ट्वीट किया, जिसमें वह अदीस अबाबा के सिबिस्टे नेगासी प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बच्चों से मुलाकात करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं। उन्होंने वीडियो के साथ लिखा कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा इथियोपिया में यूनिसेफ के साथ कर रही है और मैं अपनी पत्नी के काम से प्रेरित हूं।
‘क्वांटिको’ की अभिनेत्री ने कई वीडियो और तस्वीरें साझा की जिसमें वह बच्चों के साथ बातचीत, नृत्य और खेल करती नजर आ रही थीं। उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट के माध्यम से गरीबी, यौन हिंसा और बाल विवाह के मुद्दों पर भी प्रकाश डाला। शरणार्थी बच्चों के साथ समय बिताने के अलावा, 36 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री ने देश की पहली महिला राष्ट्रपति साहले-वर्क जेउडे से भी मुलाकात की। पिछले साल उन्होंने रोहिंग्या बच्चों से मिलने के लिए बांग्लादेश का दौरा किया था। आपको बता दें कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा साल 2016 से यूनिसेफ की गुडविल एम्बेस्डर बनीं थी।
.@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @UNICEF is incredible. #proudhusband pic.twitter.com/Q1tX4GMYV8— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 22, 2019
हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस कान्स के बाद सीधे इथियोपिया पहुंची। पहले दिन एक्ट्रेस अदीस अबाबा के सिबिस्टे नेगासी प्राइमरी स्कूल पहुंचीं थी। यूनिसेफ द्वारा चलाए गए इस प्रोग्राम में जेंडर क्लब्स बच्चों को स्कूल तक लाने के लिए लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है। इसी दौरान प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने इथियोपिया प्राइमरी स्कूल से कई तस्वीरें और वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं। सामने आई तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस बच्चों के साथ मस्ती भरे पल बिता रही हैं। बच्चों के साथ एक तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि यहां टीचर की भारी कमी है। 89 बच्चों पर यहां सिर्फ एक ही टीचर है।
यहां देखें प्रियंका का वायरल वीडियो
At the Bambasi Refugee Camp Primary School there is a shortage of trained teachers, with one teacher for every 89 students. This second grade class is taught by Hubahiro, she is a refugee child who is an 8th grade student at the school...she teaches grades 1-4 in the morning, and in the afternoon attends school to continue her education. Like her mother, who is also a refugee and teacher at the school, she earns a small stipend. When I first met the kids they were extremely introverted and timid. It took a lot of tickles and cuddles to get them to interact with me. Thank you Hubahiro for translating and helping the kids understand that I was a friend. @unicef @unicefethiopia #childrenuprooted
आपको बता दें कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस ने अपने रिलेशनशिप के बारे में बहुत कुछ खुलासा किया और दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के बारे में बातें की। दोनों की शादी पिछले साल दिसंबर में हुई। हाल ही में प्रियंका चोपड़ा कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 के रेड कार्पेट पति निक जोनस के साथ वॉक किया। दोनों किसी राजाशाही से कम नहीं लग रहे थे। दोनों के बीच गहरा प्यार दिखाई दिया।
Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don’t speak each other’s languages...the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever. (Even though I’m terrible at it🤦🏽♀️😂) Ethiopia is extremely rich in culture and compassion. 🇪🇹 🙏🏽❤️ @unicefethiopia #yodabyssinia
This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters’ husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends...she was 12 at the time. One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friends house and the next day went to one of the community-based child’s marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, if She married now, would she ever go back to school again? Hasina loves learning and wasn’t willing to trade her education or freedom for anything.That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It’s important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural “norms” that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. Education gave these girls that perspective. This community is an example of how change is possible. FEMALE RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. To make a difference and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio.
Abda Abdulaziz, 26, arrived at the Bambasi camp in 2011 seeking refuge from the war in Sudan. Her 5 children were born in this camp and are being raised here, while her husband works as a laborer at a nearby farm - they see each other every two weeks for a few days. She said that if the violence in her country settles, she and her husband may consider going back, but she is not very hopeful that will happen. In the meantime, life in the camp allows her children to have access to an education. I met two of her daughters, Zulfa Ata Ey, 8, and Muzalefa, 10, at the primary school I had visited earlier in the day. Zulfa is at the top of her class and her mom is so proud. While they’re safe and her children are receiving an education, they are still living below the poverty line, and she’s desperate for the most basic supplies...like water, books, and clothes for her children. To donate and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio. (PS, the last video...Zulfa playing with my phone.)
Day 1: My first visit was to the Sibiste Negasi Primary School in Addis Ababa. In Ethiopia, primary school enrollment between 2000 and 2017 has TRIPLED. This is because of the Ethiopian government’s investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country...but there is still so much work to do. 2.6 M children of primary and secondary school age are out of school, and 50% of children attending school drop out by grade 8. Because of poverty children are responsible for much more than just learning, like caring for siblings, walking miles to collect water and other house hold chores...things that should not be a child’s responsibility at any age. A child is a child. @unicef’s efforts, along with a very committed government, are focused on getting every child in school, ensuring every child has a quality education, and that every child completes school. Thank you Principal Abebech, Dagmawit (7th grade), and all the other students who made my first day in ethopia so special. Go to my stories to follow this trip. @unicefethiopia #achildisachild #foreverychild