अनुष्का शर्मा ने लगाई थी जिस शख्स की क्लास, उसने ऐसे दिया मिसेज कोहली को करारा जवाब

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 16, 2018 at 4:43am PDT