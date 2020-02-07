आदित्य रॉय कपूर-दिशा पटानी की फिल्म ‘मलंग’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

आदित्य रॉय कपूर और दिशा पटानी स्टारर फिल्म ‘मलंग’ रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को लेकर फैन्स काफी एक्साइटेड थे। और रिव्यू से ये फिल्म उनकी उम्मीद पर खरी भी उतरी है। मोहित सूरी के निर्देशन में बनी रोमांटिक थ्रिलर फिल्म सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पॉपुलर हो रही है। इस फिल्म में अनिल कपूर और कुणाल खेमू भी मुख्य किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं।
फिल्म के पोस्टर से लेकर इसके गाने में दिखाए गए दिशा और आदित्य के बीच की केमिस्ट्री दर्शकों को खूब भाई थी। अंडरवॉटर किसिंग सीन ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। इसके बाद दिशा पटानी का ग्लैम लुक फैन्स को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करता दिखाई दिया था। अब फिल्म देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स के रिएक्शन्स आने शुरू हो गए हैं। पढ़ें मलंग से जुड़े अपडेट्स...
परफेक्ट शॉट के लिए तापसी पन्नू ने खाए इतने ‘थप्पड़’, एक्ट्रेस ने बताया
नेहा कक्कड़ और आदित्य नारायण की शादी के लिए भाई टोनी कक्कड़ ने की खास तैयारियां, शेयर किया वीडियो
Interval time and man #Malang is a just WOW.. #AdityaRoyKapoor @DishPatani is just perfect in their part but this man @AnilKapoor is par excellence.. Aag hai Aag.. 🔥🔥 so very happy to see @kunalkemmu in such a nice role. Abhi tak to film barood hai.— Manoj K Sharma (@manojksharma2) February 6, 2020
#Malang is @mohit11481 at his classic best!!! In a way it completes his trilogy of #Murder2 #Ekvillain Intense, dark, thrilling, musical and twist pe twist! Aditya is a revelation! Fully reborn! @DishPatani is magical n vulnerable on screen! @AnilKapoor is the HIGHLIGHT 🔥🔥🔥— Milap (@zmilap) February 6, 2020
Just watched #Malang— Amir Shahzad (@AmirSha19556008) February 6, 2020
Suri’s Nail Biting Romantic Thriller You can’t miss. 🔥👍 story line makes it Edge of Seat Thriller and High on Thrill...@AnilKapoor always jakas.. 💯 #AdityaRoyKapur fabulous... @DishPatani 🌷💯 Was awesome... total pesa wsol movie pic.twitter.com/iweO8OGFkK
My #Malang! review— vishal verma (@cineblues) February 6, 2020
Bloodily frenetic & captivatingly intense 👏👍
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️https://t.co/aJetOwg42I@TSeries @DishPatani @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @vinodbhanu #7FebWithMalang #Malang @kunaalvermaa77 @writerharsh
Saw #Malang at Overseas Censor Board ! It will BLOW your mind ! What a Terrific Chilling Thriller ! Full on engaging from start to end !! DEADLY SUPERHIT 👍👍👍 ! @AnilKapoor @DishPatani @mohit11481 @kunalkemmu @MalangFilm @ElliAvrRam @LuvFilms pic.twitter.com/pgzAHXQt68— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 3, 2020
Watch #Malang for hot chemistry @DishPatani 💖In her bikini clad avatar to her neon hot looks #AdityaRoyKapur macho hot blooded avatar offering potent dose of romance, passion, revenge & groovy tracks @mohit11481 @AnilKapoor @LuvFilms @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2Stars) pic.twitter.com/wHpkvr4gNb— HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) February 6, 2020
Also #KunalKhemu as usual is mind boggling ,he overshadows everyone in #Malang !!! Special tweet for him ;)— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 6, 2020
The screenplay of #Malang by @aseem_arora and @AniGuha has twists n turns galore and keeps one guessing and on the edge of the seat! Its dark and still commercial! Not an easy balance but they achieve it! 👏👏— Milap (@zmilap) February 6, 2020