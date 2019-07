एक्ट्रेस कहकशां पटेल के बिजनेसमैन पति की हार्ट अटैक से हुई मौत, अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

Mumbai woke up on a very sad news when one of the prominent businessman #areefpatel and husband of well known socialite and former actress #KaykasshanPatel passed away due to a sudden heart attack today morning. Friends rushed to their home to console the family. Areef was a jovial person who preferred to stay away from limelight, his company #PatelRoadways has over 800 branches in India and has several other businesses in various countries. #Lalidhawan #SanjayKapoor #ManishMalhotra #TajdarAmrohi #BhavnaPandey #NeelamKothari #sophiechoudry #MallaikaArora #AmritaArora #KanikaKapoor #AnjuBhavnani #SuneetaKapoor #MaheepKapoor #MaanyataDutt #ShainaNC #SmitaThackerey #SahmitaShetty #RenuBhandarkar #babaSiddique #ShabinaKhan #AnnaSingh #SunilShetty #ManaShetty #SajidNadiadwala #WardhaNadiadwala rushed to their home to console the family. The Don will be missed and his dimple smile that he greeted everyone with. 🙏 10th Nov 1972 - 29th July 2019. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 🙏 #Rip

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 29, 2019 at 10:53am PDT