KKRvSRH: हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता के खिलाफ जीता टॉस, पहले करेंगे गेंदबाजी
सीरिया पर अमेरिका के हवाई हमले से बढ़ी तनातनी, रूस बोला हो सकता है युद्ध
CWG 2018: मेरीकॉम का 'गोल्डन पंच', देश को दिलाया 18वां स्वर्ण पदक
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना और रांची में सताएगी गर्मी, खिलेगी तेज धूप। देहरादून में कई स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, मौसम रहेगा सुहाना।
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने लोअर 2015 का अंतिम परिणाम किया जारी, विभिन्न पदों पर 635 को मिली नौकरी।
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने लोअर 2015 का अंतिम परिणाम किया जारी, विभिन्न पदों पर 635 को मिली नौकरी।
RCBvKXIP: बैंगलोर ने पंजाब के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले बॉलिंग का फैसला
#MMvSRH: हैदराबाद ने मुंबई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर लिया पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला
यूपी सरकार ने इलाहाबाद HC से कहा- उन्नाव गैंगरेप के आरोपी विधायक के खिलाफ सबूत नहीं, सबूत मिलने पर होगी गिरफ्तारी
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना और रांची में छाए रहेंगे बाद, शाम तक चल सकती हैं तेज हवाएं। देहरादून में ज्यादातर स्थानों पर खिलेगी तेज धूप।
कठुआ गैंगरेप केस: हेमा मालिनी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- ऐसे मामले में...

hema

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने कठुआ और उन्नाव रेप केस में आखिर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए दोषियों को फांसी देने की मांग की है। और कहा है कि ऐसे मामलों में मीडिया के समर्थन के साथ  राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आंदोलन होने चाहिए। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर अपनी चिंता जाहिर की। 

 


उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि “इन जानवरों के खिलाफ, जो बच्चों और मासूमों को भी नहीं छोड़ते, मीडिया के जबरदस्त समर्थन के साथ राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन होना चाहिए... मैं मेनकाजी (मेनका गांधी) से सहमत हूं कि दोषी साबित होने पर तत्काल मौत की सजा दी जान चाहिए और सभी दुष्कर्मो (नाबालिग) के लिए कोई जमानत या माफी नहीं मिलनी चाहिए... 

UP board result 2018: आज नहीं आएगा 10वीं-12वीं का रिजल्ट, आखिरी सप्ताह में हो सकती है जारी

UP Board Result 2018: आज नहीं आएगा यूपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट, जानें कब होगा जारी

अक्षय तृतीया पर भूलकर भी न करें ये 4 गलतियां, नहीं तो....

