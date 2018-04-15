कठुआ गैंगरेप केस: हेमा मालिनी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- ऐसे मामले में...

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने कठुआ और उन्नाव रेप केस में आखिर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए दोषियों को फांसी देने की मांग की है। और कहा है कि ऐसे मामलों में मीडिया के समर्थन के साथ राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आंदोलन होने चाहिए। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर अपनी चिंता जाहिर की।

There shd be a national uprising with strong support from the media, against these animals who don’t spare even babies & toddlers! I agree with Manekaji that death penalty shd be instantaneous once proven guilty & there shd be no bail or pardon, juveniles included, for all rapes



उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि “इन जानवरों के खिलाफ, जो बच्चों और मासूमों को भी नहीं छोड़ते, मीडिया के जबरदस्त समर्थन के साथ राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन होना चाहिए... मैं मेनकाजी (मेनका गांधी) से सहमत हूं कि दोषी साबित होने पर तत्काल मौत की सजा दी जान चाहिए और सभी दुष्कर्मो (नाबालिग) के लिए कोई जमानत या माफी नहीं मिलनी चाहिए...

Daily newspaper reports of rape happening in every part of our country! Kathua, Unnao are but 2 of the long list of shame. Can these mindless rapists even be classified as human beings? They are beasts on the rampage & shd be hanged to death for their heinous crimes