हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   तमिल फिल्मों के मशहूर अभिनेता विवेक का निधन, रहमान सहित इन सितारों ने जताया शोक

तमिल फिल्मों के मशहूर अभिनेता विवेक का निधन, रहमान सहित इन सितारों ने जताया शोक

तमिल फिल्मों के जाने माने अभिनेता विवेक का चेन्नई के एसआईआईएमएस अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वो 59 साल के थे। शुक्रवार को हार्ट अटैक के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था। 
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अस्पताल की ओर से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन में बताया गया कि विवेक ने आज तड़के 4.35 बजे अंतिम सांस ली।

शोक में तमिल इंडस्ट्री
विवेक के निधन के बाद प्रशंसकों से लेकर इंडस्ट्री के तमाम कलाकार शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं। 
संगीतकार एआर रहमान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- ‘यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि अभिनेता विवेक हमें छोड़कर चले गए। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। आपने दशकों तक हमारा मनोरंजन किया। आपकी विरासत हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी।‘ 

 

 

निर्देशक मोहन राजा ने लिखा कि ‘विवेक सर, हैरान हूं और अभी भी यकीन नहीं आ रहा कि ये दिग्गज अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। उनके साथ काम करने की यादें हैं।‘ 

 

 

संगीतकार देवी श्री प्रसाद लिखते हैं कि ‘हे भगवान, दिग्गज अभिनेता विवेक सर के बारे में इस शॉकिंग न्यूज के साथ उठा हूं। दिल टूट गया है। हमारे समय के महान कॉमेडियन जो हमेशा अपनी कॉमेडी से एक सामाजिक संदेश देते थे। मैं हमेशा आपका प्रशंसक रहूंगा। आप हमारे दिलों में रहेंगे सर।‘

 

 

अभिनेत्री राधिका सरतकुमार ने लिखा कि ‘विवेक के बारे में बोलने के लिए शब्द नहीं है। कई सारी शानदार यादें। मेरे दिमाग में कई यादें हैं। उनके परिवार को हिम्मत मिले।

 

 

अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने ट्वीट किया कि ‘आह, विवेक, मेरे दोस्त इतनी जल्दी चले गए। शुक्रिया विचारों के के लिए। शुक्रिया मनोरंजन करने के लिए और हिम्मत देने के लिए। आपको याद करूंगा।‘

 

 

अभिनेता प्रसन्ना ने भी विवेक को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्वीट किया।
 

