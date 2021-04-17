तमिल फिल्मों के मशहूर अभिनेता विवेक का निधन, रहमान सहित इन सितारों ने जताया शोक

तमिल फिल्मों के जाने माने अभिनेता विवेक का चेन्नई के एसआईआईएमएस अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। वो 59 साल के थे। शुक्रवार को हार्ट अटैक के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था।
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अस्पताल की ओर से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन में बताया गया कि विवेक ने आज तड़के 4.35 बजे अंतिम सांस ली।
शोक में तमिल इंडस्ट्री
विवेक के निधन के बाद प्रशंसकों से लेकर इंडस्ट्री के तमाम कलाकार शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
संगीतकार एआर रहमान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- ‘यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि अभिनेता विवेक हमें छोड़कर चले गए। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले। आपने दशकों तक हमारा मनोरंजन किया। आपकी विरासत हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी।‘
@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹— A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021
निर्देशक मोहन राजा ने लिखा कि ‘विवेक सर, हैरान हूं और अभी भी यकीन नहीं आ रहा कि ये दिग्गज अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। उनके साथ काम करने की यादें हैं।‘
#Vivek Sir— Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021
Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more
Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured
Deep condolences to the family
संगीतकार देवी श्री प्रसाद लिखते हैं कि ‘हे भगवान, दिग्गज अभिनेता विवेक सर के बारे में इस शॉकिंग न्यूज के साथ उठा हूं। दिल टूट गया है। हमारे समय के महान कॉमेडियन जो हमेशा अपनी कॉमेडी से एक सामाजिक संदेश देते थे। मैं हमेशा आपका प्रशंसक रहूंगा। आप हमारे दिलों में रहेंगे सर।‘
OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir🙏🏻— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021
Heartbreaking..
Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY
I hav always been his diehard FAN
U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm
अभिनेत्री राधिका सरतकुमार ने लिखा कि ‘विवेक के बारे में बोलने के लिए शब्द नहीं है। कई सारी शानदार यादें। मेरे दिमाग में कई यादें हैं। उनके परिवार को हिम्मत मिले।
Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 17, 2021
अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने ट्वीट किया कि ‘आह, विवेक, मेरे दोस्त इतनी जल्दी चले गए। शुक्रिया विचारों के के लिए। शुक्रिया मनोरंजन करने के लिए और हिम्मत देने के लिए। आपको याद करूंगा।‘
Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021
अभिनेता प्रसन्ना ने भी विवेक को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्वीट किया।
Just can't accept @Actor_Vivek sir is no more. His work in cinema and social work will be remembered for long long time. He will live on in our hearts and in every tree that he planted. Go well dear sir. #RIP— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 17, 2021