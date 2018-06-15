आमिर खान ने नहीं देखी सलमान की 'रेस 3', कही ये बात

सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को लेकर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, गुरुवार रात 'रेस 3' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जहां कई स्टार्स पहुंचे। सभी ने फिल्म देखी और फिल्म को काफी अच्छा बताया, लेकिन आमिर खान ने फिल्म नहीं देखी है।
दरअसल, आमिर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हाय सलमान, मैंने अभी तक फिल्म नहीं देखी है, लेकिन मुझे विश्वास है कि मैं और मेरा परिवार रेस 3 को बहुत प्यार करेगा। पर्सनली और प्रोफेशनली तुम्हें बहुत सारा प्यार। मुझे ट्रेलर बहुत अच्छा लगा और ये एक ब्लॉकबस्टर होने जा रही है और सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ेगी।'
Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018
Love you personally and professionally :-) .
I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records!
Love.
a.@BeingSalmanKhan
बता दें कि बाकी सेलेब्स ने फिल्म देखकर अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स
Bingo #Race3 fullon Bang on what a film... @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan #Race3 is a Big family Entertaining film with so much of fun twist n turns n to top it all A Never seen Action before..perfect on Eid..fans ki toh Nikal padi.Congrats @remodsouza n @RameshTaurani #TeamRace3 👍— Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) June 15, 2018
Saw #race3 last nite...amazing action,full dhamaal,paisa wasool!! Congrats @AnilKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 15, 2018
Best wishes #Race3@BeingSalmanKhan @anilkapoor @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Asli_Jacqueline @remodsouza @RameshTaurani @Saqibsaleem @shirazwriter— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) June 14, 2018
Saw #race3 last night.... @BeingSalmanKhan besides being tough and macho there is this cuteness in him that wins all the hearts...— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 15, 2018
Full dhamal film@remodsouza @Jaq @ShahDaisy25 @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @thedeol
.@BeingSalmanKhan’s #Race3 is a PLOT-TWISTER! It will STUN you! Performances by Mr. Khan @AnilKapoor @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala & @Asli_Jacqueline in the second half will keep you glued to your seats! Go watch this action flick directed by @remodsouza— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) June 15, 2018