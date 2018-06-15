ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
दिल्ली की हवा में घुला जहर: डॉक्टर बोले-मास्क पहनकर निकलें बाहर
नीरू ने अरमान और काजोल की बहन तनीषा को लेकर किया ये बड़ा खुलासा
ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार में ब्रिटेन की ‘भूमिका’ की जांच की मांग हुई तेज़
मुश्किल में ऋतिक की 'सुपर 30',बीएचयू प्रशासन ने शूटिंग से किया इंकार
'राजा जानी' में दिखा खेसारी लाल यादव का दमदार अवतार, ट्रेलर रिलीज
जम्मू कश्मीर: संपादक शुजात बुखारी की अंत्येष्टि में उमड़ा जनसैलाब
दिल्ली में बने गतिरोध पर गृह मंत्री की दखल, कहा-एलजी से करेंगे बात
पुलिस कांस्टेबल उम्मीदवार का भोपाल जेल में कराया प्रेग्नेंसी टेेस्ट, मचा बवाल
कश्मीरः अपहृत जवान की आतंकियों ने की हत्या, गोलियों से छलनी शव मिला
#INDvAFG : बारिश की वजह से मैच रोका गया, भारत का स्कोर 248-1
विशेष:
#पाकिस्तान चुनाव #रमजान #जॉब्स #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

आमिर खान ने नहीं देखी सलमान की 'रेस 3', कही ये बात

आमिर खान ने नहीं देखी सलमान की 'रेस 3', कही ये बात

सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को लेकर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, गुरुवार रात 'रेस 3' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जहां कई स्टार्स पहुंचे। सभी ने फिल्म देखी और फिल्म को काफी अच्छा बताया, लेकिन आमिर खान ने फिल्म नहीं देखी है।

दरअसल, आमिर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हाय सलमान, मैंने अभी तक फिल्म नहीं देखी है, लेकिन मुझे विश्वास है कि मैं और मेरा परिवार रेस 3 को बहुत प्यार करेगा। पर्सनली और प्रोफेशनली तुम्हें बहुत सारा प्यार। मुझे ट्रेलर बहुत अच्छा लगा और ये एक ब्लॉकबस्टर होने जा रही है और सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ेगी।' 

 


बता दें कि बाकी सेलेब्स ने फिल्म देखकर अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स


 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:aamir khan did not watch race 3 and this is what he said to salman khan

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

Eid Mubarak 2018: ईद उल फितर पर अपनों को भेजें ये शायरी और SMS

Eid mubarak 2018: इस ईद ट्राई करें ये लेटेस्ट मेहंदी डिजाइन

Eid 2018: इस ईद अपने-अपनों को भेजें ये शुभकामना संदेश

जरूर पढ़ें

एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच
भारत474/10(104.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान109/10(27.5)
303 रनों से पीछे
Thu, 14 Jun 2018 09:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
श्रीलंका253/10(79.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज2/0(2.0)
251 रनों से पीछे
Thu, 14 Jun 2018 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
पाकिस्तान166/6(20.0)
vs
स्कॉटलैंड82/10(14.4)
पाकिस्तान ने स्कॉटलैंड को 84 रनों से हराया
Wed, 13 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 2
आयरलैंड158/6(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड159/6(19.0)
नीदरलैंड ने आयरलैंड को 4 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 13 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया214/10(47.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड218/7(44.0)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 3 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 13 Jun 2018 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
नीदरलैंड144/10(19.5)
vs
आयरलैंड140/8(20.0)
नीदरलैंड ने आयरलैंड को 4 रनों से हराया
Tue, 12 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
सोफ़िया गार्डन्स, कार्डिफ़
Sat, 16 Jun 2018 03:30 PM IST
मैच 3
आयरलैंड
vs
स्कॉटलैंड
स्पोर्टपार्क हेट शूट्स्वेल्ड, डेवेंटर
Sat, 16 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
मैच 4
आयरलैंड
vs
स्कॉटलैंड
स्पोर्टपार्क हेट शूट्स्वेल्ड, डेवेंटर
Sun, 17 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर