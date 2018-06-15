आमिर खान ने नहीं देखी सलमान की 'रेस 3', कही ये बात

सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म को लेकर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स काफी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। दरअसल, गुरुवार रात 'रेस 3' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जहां कई स्टार्स पहुंचे। सभी ने फिल्म देखी और फिल्म को काफी अच्छा बताया, लेकिन आमिर खान ने फिल्म नहीं देखी है।

दरअसल, आमिर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हाय सलमान, मैंने अभी तक फिल्म नहीं देखी है, लेकिन मुझे विश्वास है कि मैं और मेरा परिवार रेस 3 को बहुत प्यार करेगा। पर्सनली और प्रोफेशनली तुम्हें बहुत सारा प्यार। मुझे ट्रेलर बहुत अच्छा लगा और ये एक ब्लॉकबस्टर होने जा रही है और सारे रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़ेगी।'

Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3 !

Love you personally and professionally :-) .

I loved the trailer! It’s going to be a blockbuster and break all records!

Love.

@BeingSalmanKhan — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 15, 2018



बता दें कि बाकी सेलेब्स ने फिल्म देखकर अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स





Bingo #Race3 fullon Bang on what a film... @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan #Race3 is a Big family Entertaining film with so much of fun twist n turns n to top it all A Never seen Action before..perfect on Eid..fans ki toh Nikal padi.Congrats @remodsouza n @RameshTaurani #TeamRace3 👍 — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) June 15, 2018