रेलवे स्टेशन पर पेंट करती दिखीं अंबानी परिवार की बहू श्लोका मेहता, जानिए क्या है माजरा

Throwback Post(1)- In October 2016 during Daan Utsav Week, Shloka di with her CF team, family, volunteers and friends painted the Sandhurst Road Railway Station in Mumbai. We feel so proud to be a fan of her ❤❤#CFCommunity #Volunteer #BeautificationDrive Swipe left for more pictures ⬅ . 📷- (Uploader) #ShlokaMehta #DiyaMehta #AkashAmbani #NitaAmbani #Ambani #mumbai #volunteering #NGO #SocialWorker #BusinessWoman #enterprenuer

A post shared by Shloka Ambani Encyclopedia (@shlokaakashambani_fp) on Nov 2, 2019 at 12:50am PDT