DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
एशियन कप फुटबॉल: सुनील क्षेत्री ने दागे दो गोल, मेसी को पछाड़ा, गोल औसत में रोनाल्डो से भी बेहतर
LIVE ASIAN CUP INDvsTHA: भारत के लिए खेल के 26वें मिनट में सुनील छेत्री ने पेनल्टी पर किया पहला गोल
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: राजनाथ सिंह संकल्प पत्र और अरुण जेटली प्रचार-प्रसार प्रमुख बने
बीजेपी की पश्चिम बंगाल इकाई के प्रमुख दिलीप घोष ने कहा है कि ममता बनर्जी के देश की पहली बंगाली प्रधानमंत्री बनने की अच्छी संभावनाएं हैं
राम मंदिर और तीन तलाक जैसे मुद्दों से एनडीए को हो सकता है नुकसान: चिराग पासवान
खनन घोटालाः अखिलेश यादव व गायत्री प्रजापति पर सीबीआई की नजर
महाराष्ट्र के 2019 के कैलेंडर में आंबेडकर, फुले की पुण्यतिथि नदारद
The Accidental Prime Minister:गोलगप्पे वाले ने निभाया अटल जी का किरदार
शादी का कार्ड लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलने पहुंचे राज ठाकरे, वजह थी खास
यूपी: स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में फंसे तीनों मंत्रियों के निजी सचिव गिरफ्तार
विशेष:
#यूजीसी नेट 2018 #कुंभ-2019 #जॉब्स #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

Golden Globes Awards Live: लेडी गागा की फिल्म को मिला अवॉर्ड

golden globes 2019, golden globe awards 2019, 76th golden globe awards,

Golden Globes 2019 के साथ हॉलीवुड में अवॉर्ड सेरेमनीज का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है। 76वें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में इस साल नॉमिनेशन के मामले में टॉप पर है Adam McKay की फिल्म वाइस, जिसे 6 नॉमिनेशन मिले हैं। ये नॉमिनेशन बेस्ट म्यूजिकल/कॉमेडी, डायरेक्टर, एक्टर(Christian Bale), सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस (Amy Adams), सपोर्टिंग एक्टर (Sam Rockwell) कैटेगरी में हैं। इसके अलावा Bradley Cooper की फिल्म A Star Is Born को पांच नॉमिनेशन मिले हैं। इनके अलावा पहली बार एक सुपरहीरो फिल्म ब्लैक पैंथर को गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में 'बेस्ट ड्रामा मोशन पिक्चर' कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन मिला है।

लेडी गागा हुईं इमोशनल...
अवॉर्ड शो में लेडी गागा की फिल्म A Star Is Born के Shallow को ओर‍जिनल सॉन्ग कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड मिला। अवॉर्ड पाने के बाद लेडी गागा खुद को रोक नहीं सकीं। इमोशनल लेडी गागा ने कहा, म्यूज‍कि इंडस्ट्री में महिला को गंभीरता से लिया जाना काफी मुश्क‍िल है। पर्पल कलर के आउटफिट में अवॉर्ड शो में पहुंचीं लेडी गागा के लिए यह सम्मान बहुत मायने रखता है। अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद इमोशनल लेडी गागा का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

देखें विनर्स की लिस्ट...

बता दें कि अवॉर्ड शो की शुरुआत भारतीय समयानुसार 7 जनवरी को सुबह 7.30 बजे हुई। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस अवॉर्ड शो का लाइव टेलीकास्ट कलर्स इनफिनिटी, कॉमेडी सेंट्रल इंडिया और वीएच 1 इंडिया चैनल पर प्रसारित किया जा रहा है। 
 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:76th Golden Globes Awards 2019 Live updates See full winners list

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

ind vs aus test series: भारत ने जीती सीरीज, जानिए कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मैच के बाद क्या कुछ कहा

ind vs aus test series: भारत ने जीती सीरीज, जानिए कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मैच के बाद क्या कुछ कहा

UPPCS: पीसीएस जे का प्रारंभिक परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित, देखें uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPCS: पीसीएस जे का प्रारंभिक परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित, देखें uppsc.up.nic.in

विराट एंड कंपनी ने 70 साल बाद रचा इतिहास, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर सीरीज जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम

विराट एंड कंपनी ने 70 साल बाद रचा इतिहास, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर सीरीज जीतने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड319/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका298/10(46.2)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 21 रनों से हराया
Sat, 05 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
पाकिस्तान(177),294
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका(431),43/1
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पाकिस्तान को 9 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 02:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड371/7(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका326/10(49.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 45 रनों से हराया
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 06:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथाटेस्ट
भारत(622),/
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया300/10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओर भारत के बीच मैच ड्रॉ
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 05:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
सॅक्सटन ओवल, नेलसन
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 03:30 AM IST
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
न्यूजीलैंड
vs
श्रीलंका
ईडन पार्क, ऑकलैंड
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 11:30 AM IST
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
न्यू वॉन्डरर्स स्टेडियम, जोहानिसबर्ग
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर