Golden Globes Awards Live: लेडी गागा की फिल्म को मिला अवॉर्ड

Golden Globes 2019 के साथ हॉलीवुड में अवॉर्ड सेरेमनीज का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है। 76वें गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में इस साल नॉमिनेशन के मामले में टॉप पर है Adam McKay की फिल्म वाइस, जिसे 6 नॉमिनेशन मिले हैं। ये नॉमिनेशन बेस्ट म्यूजिकल/कॉमेडी, डायरेक्टर, एक्टर(Christian Bale), सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस (Amy Adams), सपोर्टिंग एक्टर (Sam Rockwell) कैटेगरी में हैं। इसके अलावा Bradley Cooper की फिल्म A Star Is Born को पांच नॉमिनेशन मिले हैं। इनके अलावा पहली बार एक सुपरहीरो फिल्म ब्लैक पैंथर को गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड्स में 'बेस्ट ड्रामा मोशन पिक्चर' कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन मिला है।

The hits keep coming backstage at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/ITs6Nuqwgl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

लेडी गागा हुईं इमोशनल...

अवॉर्ड शो में लेडी गागा की फिल्म A Star Is Born के Shallow को ओर‍जिनल सॉन्ग कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड मिला। अवॉर्ड पाने के बाद लेडी गागा खुद को रोक नहीं सकीं। इमोशनल लेडी गागा ने कहा, म्यूज‍कि इंडस्ट्री में महिला को गंभीरता से लिया जाना काफी मुश्क‍िल है। पर्पल कलर के आउटफिट में अवॉर्ड शो में पहुंचीं लेडी गागा के लिए यह सम्मान बहुत मायने रखता है। अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद इमोशनल लेडी गागा का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

Watch this exclusive first #GoldenGlobes backstage interview with @LadyGaga and @MarkRonson as they talk about collaborating on Best Original Song "Shallows." pic.twitter.com/FegcNDIkLM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

देखें विनर्स की लिस्ट...

Congratulations to Glenn Close - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - The Wife. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dGF0m0amtS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Green Book (@greenbookmovie) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0aKcK2ma8S — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - The Favourite (@the_favourite). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ECD2sdPnHI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX) - Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YnnnEXBVIZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to The Kominsky Method - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/acpmKjJAJ5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@maiseltv). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pQMgLVN1Ju — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) - Recipient of this year's Cecil B. deMille Award. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fOq11lAAPQ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (@ACSFX). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NzTgRMfIy7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Christian Bale - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - Vice (@vicemovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C9WP98HYQI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Patricia Clarkson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Sharp Objects. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DjIHSLsMDV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

The show is on TV, but all the celebrations and happy faces continue as our winners and presenters move through the #GoldenGlobes backstage! pic.twitter.com/UXgMTMFHTd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Green Book (@greenbookmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CtzvfwbyTF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Mahershala Ali - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Green Book (@greenbookmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NFRnkHabKC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - Killing Eve (@KillingEve). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I08OzzUM0R — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Regina King (@ReginaKing) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4gPSGdKSpT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Lady Gaga (@ladygaga), Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson), Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt (@Wyattish) for "Shallow" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tWf0KKguL6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Justin Hurwitz - Best Original Score - Motion Picture - First Man (@FirstManMovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/78Wu8etb9N — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Carol Burnett - Recipient of the inaugural Carol Burnett Award to recognize a lifetime achievement in Television - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wty7hQHCiY — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Escape at Dannemora. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3ljF02JOdR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Ben Whishaw - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - A Very English Scandal. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hJHJLOGpUK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Richard Madden (@_richardmadden) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - Bodyguard. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B1KoP95Iyv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Congratulations to Michael Douglas - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - The Kominsky Method. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CaguvuQdVD — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

बता दें कि अवॉर्ड शो की शुरुआत भारतीय समयानुसार 7 जनवरी को सुबह 7.30 बजे हुई। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस अवॉर्ड शो का लाइव टेलीकास्ट कलर्स इनफिनिटी, कॉमेडी सेंट्रल इंडिया और वीएच 1 इंडिया चैनल पर प्रसारित किया जा रहा है।

