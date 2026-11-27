Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review Live Update: 'ये प्रेम मोल लिया' की रिलीज पर बोले अनुपम खेर; '…मुझे अपना घर याद आता है'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review Live Update: आयुष्मान खुराना और शारवरी वाघ की फिल्म ये प्रेम मोल लिया सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। इस फिल्म में हिमेश रेशमिया के म्यूजिक ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है। यहां पढ़ें फिल्म से जुड़े जरूरी अपडेट्स।
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Live Update, 27 November: सूरज बड़जात्या ने एक बार फिर अपनी रोमांटिक फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्म से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को पॉजिटिव रिव्यूज मिल रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना और शारवरी वाघ लीड रोल में नजर आए हैं। फिल्म में अनुपम खेर भी नजर आए हैं। फिल्म रिलीज के मौके पर अनुपम खेर ने सूरज बड़जात्या के लिए वीडियो पोस्ट किया है।
सूरज बड़जात्या को हिंदी सिनेमा की आइकॉनिक रोमांटिक फैमिली ड्रामा फिल्मों के लिए जाना जाता है। इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना, शारवरी वाघ के अलावा अनुपम खेर, सुप्रिया पाठक, सीमा पाहवा और सौम्या टंडन जैसे कलाकार नजर आए हैं।
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: अनुपम खेर ने पोस्ट किया वीडियो
मेरे प्यारे सूरज,
आज हमारी फ़िल्म ‘ये प्रेम मोल लिया’ रिलीज़ हो रही है। और आज मुझे अपनी पहली फ़िल्म ‘सारांश’ का दिन याद आ रहा है। राजश्री ने मुझे वो पहला मौका दिया था। भट्ट साहब ने मुझे डायरेक्ट किया था। उस दिन से आज तक, राजश्री की हर खुशी मुझे अपने घर की खुशी लगती है। अब आप ही बताइए, अपने घर की फ़िल्म रिलीज़ हो और मैं वीडियो न बनाऊँ, ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है?🤓
सूरज, आपकी फ़िल्मों में जब पूरा परिवार एक साथ बैठता है, तो मुझे अपना घर याद आता है। आपने हमारे रिश्तों, हमारी परंपराओं और हमारे त्योहारों को इतने प्यार से परदे पर रखा है। और इतने सालों में अच्छाई पर आपका भरोसा ज़रा भी कम नहीं हुआ।आज के दौर में ये कितनी कमाल की और अनोखी बात है!😍🥹😍
मुझे यक़ीन है कि बरसों बाद भी लोग ‘ये प्रेम मोल लिया’ को याद करेंगे। कुछ किरदार हमें अपने घर के लोगों जैसे लगने लगते हैं। वो फिर हमारे साथ ही रहते हैं।🥹
आपको, मुझे और हमारी पूरी टीम को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! मेरे प्यारे सूरज, आपको मेरा ढेर सारा प्यार और आशीर्वाद। जय श्री राम।❤️🙏🥹 @rajshrifilms #YehPremMolLiya
ये प्रेम मोल लिया में अनुपम खेर भी नजर आए हैं। फिल्म रिलीज के मौके पर उन्होंने एक्स पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो के साथ उन्होंने लिखा- मेरे प्यारे सूरज, आज हमारी फिल्म ‘ये प्रेम मोल लिया’ रिलीज हो रही है। और आज मुझे अपनी पहली फिल्म ‘सारांश’ का दिन याद आ रहा है। राजश्री ने मुझे वो पहला मौका दिया था। भट्ट साहब ने मुझे डायरेक्ट किया था। उस दिन से आज तक, राजश्री की हर खुशी मुझे अपने घर की खुशी लगती है। अब आप ही बताइए, अपने घर की फिल्म रिलीज हो और मैं वीडियो न बनाऊं, ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है?
हिमेश का म्यूजिक है फिल्म की आत्मा और दिल
Swanand Kirkire in #YehPremMolLiya
has to be the most irritating character I have seen this year in Hindi Cinema!
NO JOKE!
ये प्रेम मोल लिया के बारे में बात करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा कि इस फिल्म का दिल और आत्मा हिमेश रेशमिया का म्यूजिक है।
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office: 12 बजे तक कितनी हुई कमाई?
आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ने दोपहर 12 बजे तक 73 लाख की कमाई की है।
Sooraj Barjatya Film: शारवरी वाघ की हो रही तारीफ
Sooraj sir...it's done bro...dil jeet liya...I can say hum aapke fan hain and hum sab aapke sath hain
Watching yeh prem mol liya, it's been 15 min and I am in love with this film, such a simple and heartwarming start and sharvari is just love
फिल्म के बारे में एक यूजर ने लिखा- सूरज सर…इट्स डन ब्रो। दिल जीत लिया। मैं कह सकता हूं कि हम सब आपके फैन हैं और हम सब आपके साथ हैं। फिल्म देखते हुए अभी 15 मिनट हुए हैं और मुझे इस फिल्म से प्यार हो गया है। शारवरी तो प्यार हैं।
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: हिमेश रेशमिया की म्यूजिक ने जीता दिल
#YehPremMolLiya Interval Review :
A Decent Family Entertainer with Heavenly Music of Himesh Reshamiya.
Yeh Prem mol liya starts on a decent note with the story of Prem and Purva, beautifully embroidered with their contrasting families.
The Movie aims at breaking stereotypes, for me the most outstanding part of movie till now is SHARVARI, Give her any role in any genre and she will nail it to perfection.
Music is USP, Direction till now is very good, will discuss in full review but the negatives are noticeable, Story is kinda predictable with uneven pacing of screenplay.
The initial moments between Prem and Purva felt rushed whereas sometimes they are very slow, comedy is decent and will give you some tickles, more like Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.
Ayushman Khurana is a BIG NEGATIVE for me, sorry but he is trying way too hard and is failing, MISCAST.
On to the 2nd Half…..
ये यूजर ने लिखा- एक अच्छी पारिवारिक मनोरंजन फिल्म है जिसे हिमेश रेशमिया ने अपने बेहतरीन संगीत से सजाया है। फिल्म का म्यूजिक इस फिल्म की USP है। हालांकि, आयुष्मान खुराना की कास्टिंग फिल्म में फिट नहीं बैठती है।
Taran Adarsh Review: तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म को दिए चार स्टार्स
#OneWordReview...
#YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions! #YPMLReview
At a time when event films are grabbing headlines and dominating conversations across social media, here comes #YPML – a film that reminds you of your roots, your sanskaar, the emotions that bind us, and the importance of familial ties.
At the same time, #YPML is progressive in its outlook… It explores the changing dynamics of relationships and drives home an important message about partnership, equality, and understanding.
Like all #SoorajBarjatya films, there’s a large family, marriage celebrations, songs, romance, and conflict… However, running parallel to all this is an unconventional plot that dares to challenge societal norms.
Like his previous films, #SoorajBarjatya reserves the best for the second half… Most importantly, #YPML gently touches your heart, makes you believe in goodness, reinforces your respect for family, and stirs emotions that may have been sidelined or buried somewhere within you.
The screenplay [Surabhi Horo] delivers some terrific moments [no spoilers]…
⭐️ The courtroom sequences – right at the beginning and again just before the climax – are fantastic.
⭐️ #SwanandKirkire’s outburst during the prayer meet is another standout moment.
⭐️ The significance of the toran ritual, explained brilliantly by #AnupamKher, is equally noteworthy.
That said, the writing could’ve been sharper in certain portions, particularly in the first half… The narrative has its share of highs and lows, with the momentum fluctuating intermittently.
#HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is lajawaab and emerges as one of the film’s biggest strengths… The title track and #JhumkaPatola are chartbusters and easily the pick of the lot, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa further enhance the film’s appeal.
#AyushmannKhurrana slips into the character effortlessly… His maturity as an actor shines through in several dramatic moments… Get ready to be surprised by a delightfully impressive performance.
#Sharvari looks gorgeous, and her performance is top-notch… What a delight to watch her on screen, displaying such a wide range as an actor!
#AnupamKher excels… He brings a rare blend of emotional depth and conviction to the character – a performance that only an actor of his calibre can deliver.
#SwanandKirkire springs a pleasant surprise… He has a pivotal role and is absolutely first-rate… Ditto for #GeetaAgrawalSharma, who shines every time she appears on screen.
Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni, and Shaad Randhawa are all wonderful.
⭐️ Final word? #YehPremMolLiya is, in simple words, a saaf-suthri, manoranjan se bharpur, paarivarik film in the quintessential #Rajshri format… The film grips you slowly, but surely!
फिल्म समीक्षक तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म को 4 स्टार दिए हैं। उन्होंने लिखा- सादगी, ईमानदारी, पवित्रता, अच्छाई और परंपराएं। सूरज बड़जात्या ने इस फिल्म में राजश्री के फॉर्मूले को बहुत अच्छे से अपनाया है। ये फिल्म एक बड़ा सरप्राइज दे सकती है।
सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को कैसी लगी फिल्म?
Family ke saath baithkar hasi, emotions aur meaningful story enjoy karne ka alag hi maza hai. #YehPremMolLiya looks perfect for that ❤️ https://t.co/9fkvj2uGRy