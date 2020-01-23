Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज गिल और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की दोस्ती में आई दरार, काम्या पंजाबी और विंदू दारा सिंह ने एक्टर को किया सपोर्ट

रिएलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' के हालिया संस्करण में प्यार और नफरत के इस बदलते दौर के बीच प्रतियोगी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और शहनाज गिल आधिकारिक रूप से अब दोस्त नहीं रहे, जिसके चलते हैशटैगसिदनाज के प्रशंसक फिलहाल भड़क गए हैं।
शो में यह जोड़ी एक-दूसरे को लेकर काफी पजेसिव नजर आई है, जिसे प्रशंसकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया गया है। हालांकि अब ऐसा लगता है कि दोनों के बीच रिश्ते में कुछ कड़वाहट आ गई है।
बॉलीवुड लाइफ डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सिद्धार्थ को हाल ही में शहनाज संग बात करने से इनकार करते हुए देखा गया। इसके चलते शहनाज की आंखों में आंसू आ गए। वह यह जानने की कोशिश कर रही थीं कि आखिर क्या गलत हो गया है, लेकिन सिद्धार्थ ने कुछ बताने से मना कर दिया। उन्होंने शहनाज से साफ तौर पर कह दिया कि वह किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति से दोस्ती नहीं कर सकते हैं जिसका अपने परिवार के साथ संबंध अच्छे नहीं है।
इसी के चलते काम्या पंजाबी और विंदू दारा सिंह ने सिद्धार्थ को सपोर्ट करते हुए ट्वीट किए हैं।
Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da task u played against sid as u only say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy well den y all dis drama?— Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 23, 2020
Sid’s best pals in BB used & backstabbed him & stil use him 2go further!— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 23, 2020
FACT:- SID IS IN LUV WT HER
I hope @BeingSalmanKhan informs Sid abt d conversation bet Sana & Rashmi n the FAKE tears & LAUGHTERS
Bhai hs always helped ppl,I hope he will get Sid bk on track #NoMoreSidNaaz
आपको बता दें कि शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ से गुस्सा हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने आरती सिंह को सेव किया और उन्हें नहीं। अब आगे देखते हैं होता क्या है।
I knew from the very first day that @shehnaazshine was gonna change.. shehnaz, here’s an advice for ya.. please try to take any relationship seriously.. please! Guys Stop posting crap abt #SidNaaz.. caus according to Shehnaz it’s finished. Please start supporting @sidharth_shukla— Harris Ahmad (@Techitoffers) January 22, 2020
If #SidharthShukla can make #ShehnaazGill with holding Jealouswala then why not this? Sidharth you started it. 😡 And she didn't flip, if you would have held her and told her things she would have been with you. Funny part is she supports you even though you hurt her! #SidNaaz https://t.co/4UAgBpZxOv— Siby Abraham (@sibyabraham18) January 23, 2020