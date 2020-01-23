 DA Image
Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज गिल और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की दोस्ती में आई दरार, काम्या पंजाबी और विंदू दारा सिंह ने एक्टर को किया सपोर्ट

रिएलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस' के हालिया संस्करण में प्यार और नफरत के इस बदलते दौर के बीच प्रतियोगी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और शहनाज गिल आधिकारिक रूप से अब दोस्त नहीं रहे, जिसके चलते हैशटैगसिदनाज के प्रशंसक फिलहाल भड़क गए हैं।

शो में यह जोड़ी एक-दूसरे को लेकर काफी पजेसिव नजर आई है, जिसे प्रशंसकों द्वारा काफी पसंद किया गया है। हालांकि अब ऐसा लगता है कि दोनों के बीच रिश्ते में कुछ कड़वाहट आ गई है।

बॉलीवुड लाइफ डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सिद्धार्थ को हाल ही में शहनाज संग बात करने से इनकार करते हुए देखा गया। इसके चलते शहनाज की आंखों में आंसू आ गए। वह यह जानने की कोशिश कर रही थीं कि आखिर क्या गलत हो गया है, लेकिन सिद्धार्थ ने कुछ बताने से मना कर दिया। उन्होंने शहनाज से साफ तौर पर कह दिया कि वह किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति से दोस्ती नहीं कर सकते हैं जिसका अपने परिवार के साथ संबंध अच्छे नहीं है।

इसी के चलते काम्या पंजाबी और विंदू दारा सिंह ने सिद्धार्थ को सपोर्ट करते हुए ट्वीट किए हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि शहनाज, सिद्धार्थ से गुस्सा हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने आरती सिंह को सेव किया और उन्हें नहीं। अब आगे देखते हैं होता क्या है। 

