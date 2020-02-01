Budget 2020 के बीच छाए रहे बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट असीम रियाज, जानें कैसे

बिग बॉस के इस सीजन के कंटेस्टेंट असीम रियाज बजट 2020 के बीच भी सुर्खियों में रहे। दरअसल, ट्विटर पर आज बजट के मौके पर बजट के हैशटैग #Budget2020 और #BudgetSession2020 ट्रेंड कर रहे थे। लेकिन इस बीच तीसरे नंबर पर #AsimForTheWin भी ट्रेंड कर रहा है। असीम के इस हैशटैग के जरिए 2.47 ट्वीट्स हुए हैं। इस हैशटैग के जरिए फैन्स असीम को विनर बनाने के लिए ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं।
Winner material Asim #AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/EspLhVcqWB
— sohan choudhary (@crsohan89) February 1, 2020
Keep growing and glowing 💫❤#AsimRiazForTheWin #asimforthewin pic.twitter.com/ACQlkyzgOP
— SIMER (@SIMER35873727) February 1, 2020
A smile to die for #AsimForTheWin Cutest Smile #AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/njiTWcOVBo
— ❗️Champ (@viratian1996) February 1, 2020
If u think that this guy will win
RT it#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/xUlFORrszX
— Mohd Zeeshan Malik (@mzmalik44) February 1, 2020
King for the reason #AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/Q1yEfFyRf8
— Tarun (@Tarun14618718) February 1, 2020
Asim is real hero and very good player in @BiggBoss @ColorsTV dont blame asim #AsimForTheWin
— Jagdish Suthar (@lalit14331) February 1, 2020
One person can make a difference, that person is you#AsimRiazForTheWin #AsimForTheWin @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/Md0UQVryW0
— Asim Winner (@abhi729_) February 1, 2020
#AsimForTheWin
Sab Trophy K Peeche Trophy Asim K Peeche Too Much Fun pic.twitter.com/953ZYr7fD4
— Akash #AsimFan ❤️❤️ (@AkashDe56350579) February 1, 2020
@imrealasim is too good and real for this show.
He put everything straight away whether it's Love or Anger.
But BB loves fake, cheater, and nautanki people.#BiggBoss13#AsimForTheWin
— Asim riaz squad (@Asimriyaz7) February 1, 2020
Allah will never, never let us down if we have faith and put our trust in Him. He will always look after us.#AsimForTheWin
— Md Raja (@MdRaja07650310) February 1, 2020
असीम-हिमांशी को लेकर ये है असीम के पिता का रिएक्शन...
हाल ही में हिमांशी ने शो में वापस एंट्री ली जिसके बाद असीम ने उन्हें शादी के लिए प्रपोज भी कर दिया। अब असीम के इस प्रपोजल पर असीम के पिता ने अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। असीम के पिता रियाज अहमद चौधरी ने ट्वीट किया, 'असिम रियाज नॉमिनेशन टास्क अपने अकल से जीते हैं। अपनी अच्छी दोस्त हिमांशी खुराना को देखकर वह अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू नहीं रख पाया क्योंकि वह काफी समय से उससे दूर था। इस समय उसकी प्राथमिकता सिर्फ खेल पर फोकस करना होना चाहिए। अपने फैन्स का प्यार बनाए रखना चाहिए।'
Asim won nomination task by his sagacity was excited to see entry of his good & talented friend of #BiggBoss Himanshi & could,nt controll his emotions due to prolong isolation from family , but his priority will be to focus on game &uphold love of fans #HeroicAsim
— Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 29, 2020