1 फरवरी, 2020

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   बिग बॉस   ›   Budget 2020 के बीच छाए रहे बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट असीम रियाज, जानें कैसे

Budget 2020 के बीच छाए रहे बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट असीम रियाज, जानें कैसे

budget 2020

बिग बॉस के इस सीजन के कंटेस्टेंट असीम रियाज बजट 2020 के बीच भी सुर्खियों में रहे। दरअसल, ट्विटर पर आज बजट के मौके पर बजट के हैशटैग #Budget2020 और #BudgetSession2020 ट्रेंड कर रहे थे। लेकिन इस बीच तीसरे नंबर पर #AsimForTheWin भी ट्रेंड कर रहा है। असीम के इस हैशटैग के जरिए 2.47 ट्वीट्स हुए हैं। इस हैशटैग के जरिए फैन्स असीम को विनर बनाने के लिए ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

असीम-हिमांशी को लेकर ये है असीम के पिता का रिएक्शन...

हाल ही में हिमांशी ने शो में वापस एंट्री ली जिसके बाद असीम ने उन्हें शादी के लिए प्रपोज भी कर दिया। अब असीम के इस प्रपोजल पर असीम के पिता ने अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। असीम के पिता रियाज अहमद चौधरी ने ट्वीट किया, 'असिम रियाज नॉमिनेशन टास्क अपने अकल से जीते हैं। अपनी अच्छी दोस्त हिमांशी खुराना को देखकर वह अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू नहीं रख पाया क्योंकि वह काफी समय से उससे दूर था। इस समय उसकी प्राथमिकता सिर्फ खेल पर फोकस करना होना चाहिए। अपने फैन्स का प्यार बनाए रखना चाहिए।' 

