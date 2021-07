BNG vs ZIM: जिम्बाब्वे-बांग्लादेश टी20 सीरीज में बदलाव, नया शेड्यूल जारी

JUST IN | @ZimCricketv and @BCBtigers have agreed to bring forward their T20I series. The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club, not on 23, 25 and 27 July as originally scheduled.#ZIMvBAN | #IspahaniT20ISeries | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/FqEAoFj6yL