युवी ने हेजल की ये फोटो शेयर कर लिखा, 'welcome on board', जानें क्या है मामला

Extremely happy to welcome on board, @hazelkeechofficial as Goodwill Ambassador for YouWeCan Foundation. She will champion the cause of mental health for cancer patients by helping us spread awareness about the need to provide emotional support and counselling to cancer patients, their families and caregivers. @youwecan

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Dec 20, 2018 at 6:23am PST