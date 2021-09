IPL 2021 Points Table: हैदराबाद से मिली हार के बाद जानें प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में राजस्थान को कितने अंकों का हुआ नुकसान 

8⃣ fours, 1⃣ six & 6⃣0⃣ off 4⃣2⃣ balls! 👌 👌@JasonRoy20 went berserk ⚡️ with the bat on his @SunRisers debut and made a match-winning contribution. 👏 👏 #VIVOIPL #SRHvRR



Watch his knock 🎥 🔽https://t.co/oJd3UUXHJt