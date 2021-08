WI vs PAK: चारों ओर पाक बल्लेबाज फवाद आलम की सेंचुरी के चर्चे, कारण से जानें क्यों है खास

Fawad Alam's Hundreds Comes in Difficult situation for Pakistan in Tests:- (Ever since he made a Comeback)



•When PAK 37/3, Fawad 102(269) vs NZ.

•When PAK 27/4, Fawad 109(245) vs SA.

•When PAK 182/3, Fawad 140(204) vs ZIM.

•When PAK 2/3, Fawad 124*(213) vs WI.#WIvPAK