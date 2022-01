WI vs IRE: वेस्टइंडीज ने पहले वनडे में आयरलैंड को 24 रन से हराया, इस बल्लेबाज ने अपने डेब्यू मैच में ही 12 गेंदों पर बना डाले 54 रन

Twin fifties lay the platform for a strong West Indies finish 👏



Debutant, Shamarh Brooks (54*) and skipper, Kieron Pollard (60*) have fought hard to guide the hosts to 182/4 with 13 overs remaining.



📸 : @windiescricket | #WIvIRE | https://t.co/C351xCxB6g pic.twitter.com/qLXvUg7ezU