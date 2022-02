वसीम जाफर ने फिर की माइकल वॉन की टांग खिंचाईं, इंग्लैंड की 2019 वर्ल्ड कप जीत का उड़ाया मजाक

Covid hit their camp during the WC and at one point had only 12 to choose from. Yet the intensity didn't drop amidst adversity. Won every game, that too clinically. Proud of the team. Special congratulations to @VVSLaxman281, Hrishikesh, Sairaj, Manish & other staff 👏🏼🇮🇳 #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/t1tQpRv3pT