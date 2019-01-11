'द वॉल' द्रविड़ को वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कुछ इस अंदाज में कहा- Happy B'day

टीम इंडिया के सबसे भरोसेमंद खिलाड़ी माने जाने वाले राहुल द्रविड़ का जन्म 11 जनवरी, 1973 को मध्य प्रदेश में हुआ था। द्रविड़ अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। अंडर-19 और इंडिया 'ए' टीम के मौजूदा कोच और टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रह चुके राहुल द्रविड़ को 'द वॉल' और 'मिस्टर भरोसेमंद' जैसे नाम से जाना जाता है। द्रविड़ ने कई मुश्किल मौकों पर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई है। इसके अलावा द्रविड़ टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी भी कर चुके हैं। द्रविड़ के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर उनके साथी क्रिकेटर रहे वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने उन्हें अपने खास अंदाज में जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

वीरू ने द्रविड़ के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'दीवारों के भी कान होते हैं, इस दीवार का बहुत साफ मन और हृदय भी है। उनके साथ खेलना और कई यादें बनाना खास रहा। #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid'

Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)

A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid ! pic.twitter.com/eukPvSx0II — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2019

राहुल द्रविड़ ने भारत के लिए 164 टेस्ट और 344 वनडे मैच खेले। इस दौरान उन्होंने वनडे में 39.16 की औसत से 10,889 रन और टेस्ट में 52.31 की औसत से 13,288 रन बनाए। द्रविड़ के खाते में 36 टेस्ट और 12 वनडे सेंचुरी दर्ज हैं। देखिए राहुल द्रविड़ को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएंः

Many many happy returns of the day to a terrific human being, role model and an inspiration for many youngsters in the country. One of the most likeable cricketers ever , #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid bhai ! pic.twitter.com/V07D4Ci6A8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2019

Happy Birthday Rahul bhai ! They call it a Gentleman's game because legends like you played it. Sharing the dressing room with you was a privilege & an honor that I'll never forget. Friend, mentor, captain & always #TheWall. Have a great year ahead!! #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/1HOY2bYrC5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day to my dear friend Rahul. I wish him all the happiness and love and hope that he continues serving Indian Cricket and continues to inspire not just budding cricketers but the youth of the country. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/fzsQcy5D5I — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2019

Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in whites are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in blue against Pakistan #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/gJ1sgt6Ird — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2019

Happiest Birthday to Rahul Dravid Sir. A true inspiration to all the sportspersons out there! May almighty bless you with a long and happy life just like the innings you used to play! 😊#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/TrA7RTeCTC — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 11, 2019

Happy birthday Jam..wish you all the happiness..keep continuing to flourish young talent under ur wings.. you are the best they can get..many great memories shared and many more to make #Thegreatwallofindia #legend #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/Ha9GYvHQ9n — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2019

Many happy returns of the day rahul bhai. God bless!#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/zYv5pHfiJr — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 11, 2019