'द वॉल' द्रविड़ को वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कुछ इस अंदाज में कहा- Happy B'day

मिस्टर भरोसेमंद, द वॉल जैसे नाम से मशहूर राहुल द्रविड़ के जन्मदिन के मौके पर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने उन्हें खास अंदाज में जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है, जानिए कैसे दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने द्रविड़ को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag (File Photo)

टीम इंडिया के सबसे भरोसेमंद खिलाड़ी माने जाने वाले राहुल द्रविड़ का जन्म 11 जनवरी, 1973 को मध्य प्रदेश में हुआ था। द्रविड़ अपना 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। अंडर-19 और इंडिया 'ए' टीम के मौजूदा कोच और टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर रह चुके राहुल द्रविड़ को 'द वॉल' और 'मिस्टर भरोसेमंद' जैसे नाम से जाना जाता है। द्रविड़ ने कई मुश्किल मौकों पर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई है। इसके अलावा द्रविड़ टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी भी कर चुके हैं। द्रविड़ के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर उनके साथी क्रिकेटर रहे वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने उन्हें अपने खास अंदाज में जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

INDvAUS: 'सर' जडेजा भड़के फैन पर- तेरे घर पर टीवी नहीं है क्या

फारुख इंजीनियर ने अश्विन की आलोचना करने पर भज्जी को कुछ ऐसे लगाई फटकार

वीरू ने द्रविड़ के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'दीवारों के भी कान होते हैं, इस दीवार का बहुत साफ मन और हृदय भी है। उनके साथ खेलना और कई यादें बनाना खास रहा। #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid'

राहुल द्रविड़ ने भारत के लिए 164 टेस्ट और 344 वनडे मैच खेले। इस दौरान उन्होंने वनडे में 39.16 की औसत से 10,889 रन और टेस्ट में 52.31 की औसत से 13,288 रन बनाए। द्रविड़ के खाते में 36 टेस्ट और 12 वनडे सेंचुरी दर्ज हैं। देखिए राहुल द्रविड़ को किसने कैसे दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएंः

