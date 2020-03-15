सहवाग बोले- दूसरों को खतरे में ना डालें कोरोना पीड़ित, क्रिकेटरों ने दी सलाह

भारत के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि वह अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हुए अपना इलाज कराएं और दूसरों को खतरे में नहीं डालें।
सहवाग ने ट्वीट कर कहा, “मैं उन सभी लोगों से विनम्र विनती करता हूं जो कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध है या इससे संक्रमित है, वे अपना इलाज कराएं और दूसरों को खतरे में नहीं डालें। कृपया जिम्मेदार बनें।”
I humbly request anyone who has symptoms or has been tested positive to please not put anyone else at risk. This will be a great Seva. Please be responsible, and with everyone's sensitivity and support this too shall pass smoothly soon. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/NQhrvnuPCm— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2020
सहवाग से पहले भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दी थी। विराट ने शनिवार को ट्वीट कर कहा था, “एहतियातन उपाय कर मजबूती से कोरोना वायरस से लड़ें। सुरक्षित रहें, सतर्क रहें और यह याद रखें कि इलाज से बेहतर है रोकथाम। आप सभी अपना ख्याल रखें।”
Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020
विराट और सहवाग के अलावा रविचंद्रन अश्विन, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने इस महामारी को लेकर ट्वीट किए हैं और फैन्स को सलाह दी है।
Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2020
In these testing times let's stay strong and care for each other. Urging everyone to follow the instructions given by health experts and stay safe #coronavirus.— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 14, 2020
- Wash your hands.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 14, 2020
- Avoid crowded places whenever possible.
- Stay at home if you feel unwell.
- Don't believe every WhatsApp forward.
- Check @WHO for updates.
- Don't panic.
- Wash your hands. (Did I already say that?)
Namaste. 🙏#OverAndOut #SaturdayThoughts.
As we hope and pray for the #CoronaVirus to be contained, the simplest action we can take to protect everyone is to wash our hands regularly and properly.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2020
Let us also salute the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against #COVIDー19@UNICEF @WHO pic.twitter.com/MTxHV5TZI9
बता दें कि कि कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में विश्व के 116 देश आ चुके हैं और इससे संक्रमित 5,947 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 156,573 लोग इससे संक्रमित हुए हैं।