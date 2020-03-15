 DA Image
15 मार्च, 2020|9:28|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   सहवाग बोले- दूसरों को खतरे में ना डालें कोरोना पीड़ित, क्रिकेटरों ने दी सलाह

सहवाग बोले- दूसरों को खतरे में ना डालें कोरोना पीड़ित, क्रिकेटरों ने दी सलाह

virender sehwag pti

भारत के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि वह अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हुए अपना इलाज कराएं और दूसरों को खतरे में नहीं डालें। 

सहवाग ने ट्वीट कर कहा, “मैं उन सभी लोगों से विनम्र विनती करता हूं जो कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध है या इससे संक्रमित है, वे अपना इलाज कराएं और दूसरों को खतरे में नहीं डालें। कृपया जिम्मेदार बनें।”

सहवाग से पहले भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दी थी। विराट ने शनिवार को ट्वीट कर कहा था, “एहतियातन उपाय कर मजबूती से कोरोना वायरस से लड़ें। सुरक्षित रहें, सतर्क रहें और यह याद रखें कि इलाज से बेहतर है रोकथाम। आप सभी अपना ख्याल रखें।” 

विराट और सहवाग के अलावा रविचंद्रन अश्विन, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने इस महामारी को लेकर ट्वीट किए हैं और फैन्स को सलाह दी है।

बता दें कि कि कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में विश्व के 116 देश आ चुके हैं और इससे संक्रमित 5,947 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 156,573 लोग इससे संक्रमित हुए हैं।

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:virender sehwag virat kohli ashwin kl rahul mayank agarwal sachin tendulkar tweet on coronavirus urges all to stay safe amid novel Covid 19 outbreak

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

राशिफल Video 16 मार्च 2020: मिथुन राशि के विरोधी परास्त होंगे तो वृश्चिक का चमकेगा भाग्य, जानें बाकी राशियों का हाल

राशिफल Video 16 मार्च 2020: मिथुन राशि के विरोधी परास्त होंगे तो वृश्चिक का चमकेगा भाग्य, जानें बाकी राशियों का हाल

Tarot Rashifal: टैरो कार्ड बताएंगे कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए 16 मार्च 2020 का दिन

Tarot Rashifal: टैरो कार्ड बताएंगे कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए 16 मार्च 2020 का दिन

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान आरोन फिंच को सपने में डराते थे ये भारतीय बॉलर

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान आरोन फिंच को सपने में डराते थे ये भारतीय बॉलर

BCCI के कमेंट्री पैनल से बाहर होने के बाद संजय मांजरेकर ने दिया पहला रिएक्शन

BCCI के कमेंट्री पैनल से बाहर होने के बाद संजय मांजरेकर ने दिया पहला रिएक्शन

2 दिन पहले सौराष्ट्र को रणजी ट्रॉफी जिताने वाले कप्तान जयदेव उनादकट ने की सगाई, शेयर की रोमांटिक PIC

2 दिन पहले सौराष्ट्र को रणजी ट्रॉफी जिताने वाले कप्तान जयदेव उनादकट ने की सगाई, शेयर की रोमांटिक PIC

दर्शकों के बिना मैच खेलना अजीब और खराब अनुभव: लॉकी फर्गसन

दर्शकों के बिना मैच खेलना अजीब और खराब अनुभव: लॉकी फर्गसन

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#कोरोना वायरस#बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर