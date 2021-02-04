DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   किसान आंदोलन पर विदेशी हस्तियों के ट्वीट पर कप्तान विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे का करारा जवाब

किसान आंदोलन पर विदेशी हस्तियों के ट्वीट पर कप्तान विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे का करारा जवाब

virat kohli

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का आगाज 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई में होना है। टीम इंडिया इन दिनों चेन्नई में इस टेस्ट सीरीज की तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। इस दौरान किसान आंदोलन को लेकर विदेशी हस्तियों के ट्वीट करने के बाद भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उप-कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों से एकजुट होकर रहने की अपील की है।

पीटरसन ने की भारत की तारीफ तो PM मोदी ने ट्विटर पर दिया जवाब

विराट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इस मतभेद के समय में हम सब साथ जुड़े रहें। किसान हमारे देश का अभिन्न हिस्सा हैं। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मुद्दे पर दोनों दलों की सहमति से कोई ना कोई हल जरूर निकल जाएगा, जिससे शांति आएगी और हम एकसाथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।'

विराट के वापस आने से मेरा काम हो गया है आसानः अजिंक्य रहाणे

अजिंक्य रहाणे ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसा कोई मुद्दा नहीं है जिसका हल नहीं निकाला जा सकता है अगर हम एकसाथ खड़े रहें। चलिए एकसाथ खड़े रहें और अपने अंदरूनी मसलों को सुलझाएं।'

क्या है पूरा मामला

भारत में पिछले कुछ महीनों से किसान आंदोलन जारी है। नए कृषि विधेयक को लेकर यह आंदोलन चल रहा है। बीते 26 जनवरी को किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली की थी, जिसके दौरान हिंसा भी हो गई थी। दिल्ली में कुछ जगह इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करनी पड़ी थीं। इस पूरे मामले में पॉप स्टार रिहाना, स्वीडिश जलवायु परिवर्तन कार्यकर्ता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने किसानों के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया।

विराट और रहाणे के अलावा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर, प्रज्ञान ओझा, सुरेश रैना, अनिल कुंबले जैसे दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स भी इस मुद्दे पर ट्विटर के जरिए अपनी बात रख चुके हैं-

