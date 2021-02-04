किसान आंदोलन पर विदेशी हस्तियों के ट्वीट पर कप्तान विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे का करारा जवाब

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का आगाज 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई में होना है। टीम इंडिया इन दिनों चेन्नई में इस टेस्ट सीरीज की तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। इस दौरान किसान आंदोलन को लेकर विदेशी हस्तियों के ट्वीट करने के बाद भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उप-कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों से एकजुट होकर रहने की अपील की है।
पीटरसन ने की भारत की तारीफ तो PM मोदी ने ट्विटर पर दिया जवाब
विराट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इस मतभेद के समय में हम सब साथ जुड़े रहें। किसान हमारे देश का अभिन्न हिस्सा हैं। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मुद्दे पर दोनों दलों की सहमति से कोई ना कोई हल जरूर निकल जाएगा, जिससे शांति आएगी और हम एकसाथ आगे बढ़ेंगे।'
Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021
विराट के वापस आने से मेरा काम हो गया है आसानः अजिंक्य रहाणे
अजिंक्य रहाणे ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'ऐसा कोई मुद्दा नहीं है जिसका हल नहीं निकाला जा सकता है अगर हम एकसाथ खड़े रहें। चलिए एकसाथ खड़े रहें और अपने अंदरूनी मसलों को सुलझाएं।'
There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021
क्या है पूरा मामला
भारत में पिछले कुछ महीनों से किसान आंदोलन जारी है। नए कृषि विधेयक को लेकर यह आंदोलन चल रहा है। बीते 26 जनवरी को किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली की थी, जिसके दौरान हिंसा भी हो गई थी। दिल्ली में कुछ जगह इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करनी पड़ी थीं। इस पूरे मामले में पॉप स्टार रिहाना, स्वीडिश जलवायु परिवर्तन कार्यकर्ता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने किसानों के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया।
विराट और रहाणे के अलावा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर, प्रज्ञान ओझा, सुरेश रैना, अनिल कुंबले जैसे दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स भी इस मुद्दे पर ट्विटर के जरिए अपनी बात रख चुके हैं-
India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021
Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021
As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021
My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters!— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021