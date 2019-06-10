DA Image

सचिन तेंदुलकर से विराट कोहली तक सबने किया युवराज सिंह को WISH, जानें किसने क्या कहा

सचिन तेंदुलकर से विराट कोहली तक सभी क्रिकेट दिग्ग्जों ने युवराज सिंह को उनके संन्यास के बाद शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 

yuvraj singh and virat kohli together pti

विश्वकप 2011 में भारत की खिताबी जीत में 'मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट' रहे और कैंसर पर विजय पाने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेट के 'युवराज' ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के साथ-साथ आईपीएल से भी संन्यास लेने की सोमवार को घोषणा कर दी। भारतीय क्रिकेट के सर्वश्रेष्ठ ऑलराउंडरों में शुमार युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh) ने अपने संन्यास की घोषणा ऐसे समय में की जब इंग्लैंड में आईसीसी का वनडे वर्ल्ड कप चल रहा है और भारत इस टूर्नामेंट में अपने दो मुकाबले लगातार जीत चुका है।

युवराज सिंह ने मुंबई के एक होटल में संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अपने संन्यास की घोषणा की। उन्होंने नम आंखों के साथ संन्यास लेने का ऐलान करते हुए कहा, “यह  मेरे लिए बहुत ही भावुक पल है। देश के लिए खेलना किसी भी खिलाड़ी के लिए जीवन के सबसे बड़े गौरव की बात होती है और उस खेल को छोड़ना आसान नहीं होता  जिससे आपने इतना प्यार किया है। यह बहुत मुश्किल और साथ ही मेरे लिए बहुत खूबसूरत समय है। क्रिकेट करियर में 25 और अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में 17 साल गुजारने के बाद अब मैंने आगे बढ़ने का फैसला कर लिया है।”

युवराज सिंह ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, बोले- इस खेल ने मुझे लड़ना सिखाया

VIDEO: युवराज ने क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, बोले- अलविदा कहने का यह सही समय

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास के ऐलान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें विश करने वालों की लाइन लग गई है। सचिन तेंदुलकर से विराट कोहली तक सभी क्रिकेट दिग्ग्जों ने युवराज सिंह को उनके संन्यास के बाद शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की। उन्होंने लिखा- “आपका करियर काफी शानदार रहा युवी। जब भी टीम को जरुरत थी आपने हमेशा सच्चे चैंपियन की तरह टीम की मदद की है। अपने करियर में और मैदान के बाहर आपके जीवन में जो भी उतार-चढ़ाव आये उसका आपने बहादुरी से सामना किया है। आपको दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं और आपने क्रिकेट के लिए जो भी किया उसके लिए आपका धन्यवाद।” 
      

भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट ने कहा, “देश के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन करने और आपके बेहतरीन करियर के लिए शुभकामनाएं युवी पाजी। आपने हमें कई यादगार पल दिए और मैच जिताए। आपकी आगे की जिंदगी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।” 

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा, “खिलाड़ी आएंगे और जाएंगे लेकिन युवी आपके जैसा खिलाड़ी शायद ही मिले। आपने कई मुश्किल हालातों का सामना किया लेकिन आपने अपनी बीमारी और गेंदबाजों को धो डाला और लोगों के दिलों को जीता। आपका अपनी बीमारी से लड़ना और आपकी इच्छाशक्ति कई लोगों को प्रेरित करती है। आगे की बेहतर जिंदगी के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।”

पूर्व क्रिकेटर और अब कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने कहा, “युवराज भारत के सबसे प्रतिभाशाली बल्लेबाजों और मैच विजेताओं में से एक हैं। आप अच्छा करें युवी। आशा करता हूं कि आपकी दूसरी पारी पहली पारी की तरह ही शानदार होगी।”  

प्रज्ञान ओझा ने भी युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

मयंक अग्रवाल ने युवराज सिंह के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए नेटवेस्ट सीरीज, छह छक्के और वर्ल्ड कप की यादें ताजा कीं।

केविन पीटरसन ने भी युवराज सिंह के संन्यास पर शुभकामना दी है। 

गौतम गंभीर ने युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए कहा- मुबारक को प्रिंस एक शानदार करियर के लिए। तुम भारत के सबसे शानदार व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेटर हो।

युवराज को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए सुरेश रैना ने कहा, “एक युग का अंत। युवी पाजी आपकी बल्लेबाजी करने की क्षमता, शानदार छक्के और अछ्वुत कैच और आपके साथ बिताया हुए यादगार पल को वषोर्ं तक याद करेंगे। आपने मैदान पर जिस तरह का प्रदर्शन किया है वो वाकई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा है।” 

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी युवराज सिंह को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामना दी और साथ ही कहा कि उनके साथ खेलना काफी शानदार रहा।

ऋषभ पंत ने युवराज सिंह के लिए लिखा- एक भाई, एक मेंटर, एक फाइटर, एक लीजेंड और शानदार इंसान।

पार्थिव पटेल ने भी उन्हें बधाई देते हुए फाइटर, प्रेरणा और दोस्त बताया।

मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा, “क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे महान मैच विजेताओं में से एक और तमाम कठिनाईयों के बावजूद एक योद्धा की तरह अपने करियर को आगे बढ़ाते हुए हमेशा विजेता बनकर निकले युवराज हमें आप पर गर्व है। आपको भी देश के लिए इतना कुछ करने पर खुद पर गर्व होना चाहिए।”

भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, “मेरे राजकुमार योद्धा। मैदान और मैदान के बाहर एक सच्चे योद्धा। आपकी कहानियां हमेशा याद रहेंगी।” 

शिखर धवन ने युवराज सिंह को मार्गदर्शन, सपोर्ट और प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है।

ईशांत शर्मा ने भी युवराज सिह को भविष्य के लिए बधाई देते हुए एक पुराना किस्सा शेयर किया है।

बता दें कि भारत की तरफ से 304 वनडे, 40 टेस्ट और 58 ट्वंटी-20 मुकाबले खेलने वाले युवराज भारत की 2007 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप और 2011 में एकदिवसीय विश्वकप जीतने वाली टीम का हिस्सा रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं बहुत भाग्यशाली हूं कि मैंने भारत के लिए 400 से ज्यादा मैच खेले। जब मैंने अपना क्रिकेट करियर शुरु किया था तब मैंने कभी यह कल्पना नहीं की थी कि मैं यहां तक पहुंचूंगा। मैंने इस खेल को इतना प्यार किया जिसे मैं शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं कर सकता। इस खेल ने मुझे सिखाया कि किस तरह लड़कर उठा जाता है।'

(एजेंसी इनपुट के साथ)

  • Web Title:Virat Kohli to sachin tendulkar lead wishes as cricket fraternity pays tribute to Yuvraj Singh

