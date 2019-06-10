सचिन तेंदुलकर से विराट कोहली तक सबने किया युवराज सिंह को WISH, जानें किसने क्या कहा

विश्वकप 2011 में भारत की खिताबी जीत में 'मैन ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट' रहे और कैंसर पर विजय पाने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेट के 'युवराज' ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के साथ-साथ आईपीएल से भी संन्यास लेने की सोमवार को घोषणा कर दी। भारतीय क्रिकेट के सर्वश्रेष्ठ ऑलराउंडरों में शुमार युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh) ने अपने संन्यास की घोषणा ऐसे समय में की जब इंग्लैंड में आईसीसी का वनडे वर्ल्ड कप चल रहा है और भारत इस टूर्नामेंट में अपने दो मुकाबले लगातार जीत चुका है।

युवराज सिंह ने मुंबई के एक होटल में संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अपने संन्यास की घोषणा की। उन्होंने नम आंखों के साथ संन्यास लेने का ऐलान करते हुए कहा, “यह मेरे लिए बहुत ही भावुक पल है। देश के लिए खेलना किसी भी खिलाड़ी के लिए जीवन के सबसे बड़े गौरव की बात होती है और उस खेल को छोड़ना आसान नहीं होता जिससे आपने इतना प्यार किया है। यह बहुत मुश्किल और साथ ही मेरे लिए बहुत खूबसूरत समय है। क्रिकेट करियर में 25 और अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में 17 साल गुजारने के बाद अब मैंने आगे बढ़ने का फैसला कर लिया है।”

VIDEO: युवराज ने क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, बोले- अलविदा कहने का यह सही समय

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास के ऐलान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें विश करने वालों की लाइन लग गई है। सचिन तेंदुलकर से विराट कोहली तक सभी क्रिकेट दिग्ग्जों ने युवराज सिंह को उनके संन्यास के बाद शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की। उन्होंने लिखा- “आपका करियर काफी शानदार रहा युवी। जब भी टीम को जरुरत थी आपने हमेशा सच्चे चैंपियन की तरह टीम की मदद की है। अपने करियर में और मैदान के बाहर आपके जीवन में जो भी उतार-चढ़ाव आये उसका आपने बहादुरी से सामना किया है। आपको दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं और आपने क्रिकेट के लिए जो भी किया उसके लिए आपका धन्यवाद।”



भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट ने कहा, “देश के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन करने और आपके बेहतरीन करियर के लिए शुभकामनाएं युवी पाजी। आपने हमें कई यादगार पल दिए और मैच जिताए। आपकी आगे की जिंदगी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।”

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा, “खिलाड़ी आएंगे और जाएंगे लेकिन युवी आपके जैसा खिलाड़ी शायद ही मिले। आपने कई मुश्किल हालातों का सामना किया लेकिन आपने अपनी बीमारी और गेंदबाजों को धो डाला और लोगों के दिलों को जीता। आपका अपनी बीमारी से लड़ना और आपकी इच्छाशक्ति कई लोगों को प्रेरित करती है। आगे की बेहतर जिंदगी के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।”

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

पूर्व क्रिकेटर और अब कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने कहा, “युवराज भारत के सबसे प्रतिभाशाली बल्लेबाजों और मैच विजेताओं में से एक हैं। आप अच्छा करें युवी। आशा करता हूं कि आपकी दूसरी पारी पहली पारी की तरह ही शानदार होगी।”

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️🤗 #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

प्रज्ञान ओझा ने भी युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल ने युवराज सिंह के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए नेटवेस्ट सीरीज, छह छक्के और वर्ल्ड कप की यादें ताजा कीं।

That NatWest series final, those six sixes, and the World Cup! Etched in my memory forever. Thank you for the advice, support, and above all, the inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 You will be missed. #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/MfTWYPA01B — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 10, 2019

केविन पीटरसन ने भी युवराज सिंह के संन्यास पर शुभकामना दी है।

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

गौतम गंभीर ने युवराज सिंह को बधाई देते हुए कहा- मुबारक को प्रिंस एक शानदार करियर के लिए। तुम भारत के सबसे शानदार व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेटर हो।

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

युवराज को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए सुरेश रैना ने कहा, “एक युग का अंत। युवी पाजी आपकी बल्लेबाजी करने की क्षमता, शानदार छक्के और अछ्वुत कैच और आपके साथ बिताया हुए यादगार पल को वषोर्ं तक याद करेंगे। आपने मैदान पर जिस तरह का प्रदर्शन किया है वो वाकई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा है।”

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी युवराज सिंह को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामना दी और साथ ही कहा कि उनके साथ खेलना काफी शानदार रहा।

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

ऋषभ पंत ने युवराज सिंह के लिए लिखा- एक भाई, एक मेंटर, एक फाइटर, एक लीजेंड और शानदार इंसान।

A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being 🙌🏻 Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 🤗 May the innings ahead be as killer as you 😎✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/sTZ6MdZGoe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 10, 2019

पार्थिव पटेल ने भी उन्हें बधाई देते हुए फाइटर, प्रेरणा और दोस्त बताया।

Well done yuvipa..you are a legend on and off the field...#fighter #inspiration #friend ...I m sure 2nd inning will be even more successful..good things happens to good people...@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/UH4P2Rmalg — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 10, 2019

मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा, “क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे महान मैच विजेताओं में से एक और तमाम कठिनाईयों के बावजूद एक योद्धा की तरह अपने करियर को आगे बढ़ाते हुए हमेशा विजेता बनकर निकले युवराज हमें आप पर गर्व है। आपको भी देश के लिए इतना कुछ करने पर खुद पर गर्व होना चाहिए।”

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

भारतीय ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, “मेरे राजकुमार योद्धा। मैदान और मैदान के बाहर एक सच्चे योद्धा। आपकी कहानियां हमेशा याद रहेंगी।”

My Warrior Prince - A true fighter on and off the field.. your stories will forever live on.. love always brother @YUVSTRONG12 #sixerking #Brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗 #Legend pic.twitter.com/YN7580q8bY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 10, 2019

शिखर धवन ने युवराज सिंह को मार्गदर्शन, सपोर्ट और प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है।

Thank you, Yuvi paaji for all the guidance, support & love. ♥ You are one of the best left-handed batsmen I have come across. I always looked up to your style & batting technique, have learnt so much from you! Wish you prosperity & success in your new journey. Rab rakha 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/AQH4LkgS0Q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 10, 2019

ईशांत शर्मा ने भी युवराज सिह को भविष्य के लिए बधाई देते हुए एक पुराना किस्सा शेयर किया है।

Yuvi paji! I still remember when I played my 2nd test match against Pakistan in Bangalore and u were there I was quietly sitting in a corner as I was youngster, so you approached me and said-tension na le enjoy the journey of test cricket! 😝All the best for future!! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/OKXeAYZJp7 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 10, 2019

बता दें कि भारत की तरफ से 304 वनडे, 40 टेस्ट और 58 ट्वंटी-20 मुकाबले खेलने वाले युवराज भारत की 2007 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप और 2011 में एकदिवसीय विश्वकप जीतने वाली टीम का हिस्सा रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं बहुत भाग्यशाली हूं कि मैंने भारत के लिए 400 से ज्यादा मैच खेले। जब मैंने अपना क्रिकेट करियर शुरु किया था तब मैंने कभी यह कल्पना नहीं की थी कि मैं यहां तक पहुंचूंगा। मैंने इस खेल को इतना प्यार किया जिसे मैं शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं कर सकता। इस खेल ने मुझे सिखाया कि किस तरह लड़कर उठा जाता है।'

