IPL 2022 के लिए उत्साहित हैं विराट कोहली, लेकिन RCB से जुड़ी बड़ी जानकारी देते हुए रुक गए

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s an important news...” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans! 🗣



Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru

Date: 12.03.2022

Time: 12pm to 8pm#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/o26eA2bOq3