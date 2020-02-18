 virat kohli ravi shastri and whole cricket world congratulated sachin tendulkar for winning laureus world sports awards - विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई DA Image
18 फरवरी, 2020|11:41|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
SC के फैसले पर मोदी सरकार को घेरने के चक्कर में खुद फंस गए राहुल गांधी
शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाने को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बनाई टीम
पाकिस्तान जा रहा चीन के जहाज गुजरात में रोका गया
निर्भया की मां बोलीं- उम्मीद है कि 3 मार्च को चारों फांसी पर चढ़ेंगे
ओवैसी ने की केसीआर से तेलंगाना में NPR लागू नहीं करने की मांग
निर्भया के सभी दोषियों को 3 मार्च को होगी फांसी, नया डेथ वारंट जारी
हरिद्वार गंगा स्नान करने आए पाक श्रद्धालु, बोले- पाकिस्तान में नहीं होता हिंदुओं का उत्पीड़न
1 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी NPR की प्रक्रिया, सबसे पहले रजिस्टर होगा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का नाम
CM अरविंद केजरीवाल और मंत्रियों ने संभाला कार्यभार, 12 बजे होगी पहली कैबिनेट बैठक
निर्भया केस: आशा देवी बोली- कई तारीखें आईं लेकिन दोषियों को नया डेथ वारंट जारी नहीं हुआ
विशेष:
#कोरोना वायरस#दिल्ली चुनाव 2020ऑटो एक्सपो 2020#क्राइम#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई

विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई

तेंदुलकर की इस खास उपलब्धि के लिए उन्हें क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने बधाई दी है। कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए तेंदुलकर को बधाई दी है।

sachin tendulkar

मास्टर ब्लास्टर को बर्लिन में हुए लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड्स इवेंट में स्पोर्टिंग मूमेंट 2000-2020 के अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। तेंदुलकर सहित 20 दावेदार 2000 से 2020 तक के सर्वश्रेष्ठ लॉरेस खेल लम्हे की दौड़ में शामिल थे। भारत की 2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बारे में तेंदुलकर से जुड़े लम्हे को 'कैरीड ऑन द शोल्डर्स ऑफ ए नेशन' शीर्षक दिया गया था। लगभग नौ साल पहले तेंदुलकर अपने छठे विश्व कप में खेलते हुए विश्व खिताब जीतने वाली टीम के सदस्य बने थे। तेंदुलकर की इस खास उपलब्धि के लिए उन्हें क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने बधाई दी है। कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए तेंदुलकर को बधाई दी है।

सचिन ने शेयर की बर्लिन की फोटो, सौरव गांगुली ने कर दिया फिर TROLL

विराट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'बधाई सचिन पाजी लॉरेस स्पोर्टिंग मूमेंट अवॉर्ड जीतने के लिए। बड़ी उपलब्धि और हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात।' वहीं रवि शास्त्री ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'बॉस को भी छह वर्ल्ड कप इंतजार करना पड़ा अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों के साथ वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी उठाने के लिए। इस अवॉर्ड के लिए आपको बधाई।'

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने जीता लारेस 20 स्पोर्टिंग मोमेंट 2000-2020 का पुरस्कार

मुंबई इंडियंस ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को बधाई दी है। सचिन ने इस अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सभी को इतने प्यार और साथ के लिए शुक्रिया। मैं इस अवॉर्ड को भारत, सभी साथी खिलाड़ी, फैन्स और शुभचिंतकों को डेडिकेट करता हूं। भारत और भारत के बाहर इंडियन क्रिकेट को सपोर्ट करने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए यह अवॉर्ड है।'

सचिन की इस उपलब्धि के बाद जानिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
 

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:virat kohli ravi shastri and whole cricket world congratulated sachin tendulkar for winning laureus world sports awards

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई

विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने शेयर की बर्लिन की फोटो, सौरव गांगुली ने कर दिया फिर TROLL

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने शेयर की बर्लिन की फोटो, सौरव गांगुली ने कर दिया फिर TROLL

इस सप्ताह है विजया एकादशी व्रत, महाशिवरात्रि व्रत और अमावस्या

इस सप्ताह है विजया एकादशी व्रत, महाशिवरात्रि व्रत और अमावस्या

Mahashivratri 2020: इस शिवरात्रि ऐश्वर्य प्राप्ति का दुर्लभ योग, कालसर्प दोष से मुक्ति के लिए करें ये उपाय

Mahashivratri 2020: इस शिवरात्रि ऐश्वर्य प्राप्ति का दुर्लभ योग, कालसर्प दोष से मुक्ति के लिए करें ये उपाय

महाशिवरात्रि पर 117 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग, शनि मकर राशि में, राशि के हिसाब से करें ये उपाय, मिलेगी हर काम में सफलता

महाशिवरात्रि पर 117 साल बाद अद्भुत संयोग, शनि मकर राशि में, राशि के हिसाब से करें ये उपाय, मिलेगी हर काम में सफलता

सक्सेस मंत्र : सफलता प्राप्त करनी है तो धैर्य से काम लें, जल्दी पहुंचने के लिए धीरे भी चलना पड़ता है

सक्सेस मंत्र : सफलता प्राप्त करनी है तो धैर्य से काम लें, जल्दी पहुंचने के लिए धीरे भी चलना पड़ता है

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर