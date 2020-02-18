विराट कोहली से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक, जानिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड जीतने पर लोगों ने कैसे दी बधाई

मास्टर ब्लास्टर को बर्लिन में हुए लॉरेस वर्ल्ड स्पोर्ट्स अवॉर्ड्स इवेंट में स्पोर्टिंग मूमेंट 2000-2020 के अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। तेंदुलकर सहित 20 दावेदार 2000 से 2020 तक के सर्वश्रेष्ठ लॉरेस खेल लम्हे की दौड़ में शामिल थे। भारत की 2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बारे में तेंदुलकर से जुड़े लम्हे को 'कैरीड ऑन द शोल्डर्स ऑफ ए नेशन' शीर्षक दिया गया था। लगभग नौ साल पहले तेंदुलकर अपने छठे विश्व कप में खेलते हुए विश्व खिताब जीतने वाली टीम के सदस्य बने थे। तेंदुलकर की इस खास उपलब्धि के लिए उन्हें क्रिकेट जगत की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने बधाई दी है। कप्तान विराट कोहली से लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए तेंदुलकर को बधाई दी है।
सचिन ने शेयर की बर्लिन की फोटो, सौरव गांगुली ने कर दिया फिर TROLL
Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020
Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7jeUZAWaRq— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 18, 2020
विराट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'बधाई सचिन पाजी लॉरेस स्पोर्टिंग मूमेंट अवॉर्ड जीतने के लिए। बड़ी उपलब्धि और हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात।' वहीं रवि शास्त्री ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'बॉस को भी छह वर्ल्ड कप इंतजार करना पड़ा अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों के साथ वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी उठाने के लिए। इस अवॉर्ड के लिए आपको बधाई।'
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने जीता लारेस 20 स्पोर्टिंग मोमेंट 2000-2020 का पुरस्कार
Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020
I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E
मुंबई इंडियंस ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए सचिन तेंदुलकर को बधाई दी है। सचिन ने इस अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सभी को इतने प्यार और साथ के लिए शुक्रिया। मैं इस अवॉर्ड को भारत, सभी साथी खिलाड़ी, फैन्स और शुभचिंतकों को डेडिकेट करता हूं। भारत और भारत के बाहर इंडियन क्रिकेट को सपोर्ट करने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए यह अवॉर्ड है।'
सचिन की इस उपलब्धि के बाद जानिए किसने क्या ट्वीट किया-
Proud of you @sachin_rt for your career, for the person you are and for inspiring another generation. You symbolise the power of sport to bring joy and hope and unity. https://t.co/ODn9OX8bKY— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2020
It is one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Not surprised that victory lap of 2011 world cup is judged as sporting moment by #Laureus. Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 #LaureusAwards pic.twitter.com/ELi40z21Ix— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2020
Congratulations! One more prestigious trophy added to @sachin_rt illustrious trophy cabinet! 🏆— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2020
Paltan, your votes and love has made ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’ win the @LaureusSport Sporting Moment 2000-2020 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/BxXenLz4i0
"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020
A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.
And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS
Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. 🙏— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 18, 2020
Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award. 👏👏 #Laureus20 https://t.co/lbNWUzatxQ
Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! We knew the award was coming home! Waking up to a wonderful news. #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/3GGZ5hIfXO— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 18, 2020