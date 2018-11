सचिन तेंदुलकर को याद कर भावुक हुए विराट कोहली, कहा- तुलना करना शर्मनाक

The first day my cricketing inspiration started playing for our country. I was lucky enough to play with him and to be part of his farewell game which was nothing short of magical. To be compared to him is nothing short of embarrassing. Thank you for the memories @sachintendulkar. The G.O.A.T

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:45am PST