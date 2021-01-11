बेटी के पिता बने विराट कोहली, फैंस इस अंदाज में दे रहे हैं बधाई

भारतीय टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली की पत्नी अनुष्का एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने बेटी को जन्म दिया है। विराट कोहली ने अपनी खुशी सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर की। विराट ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'हम दोनों लोगों को यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज दोपहर हमारे यहां बेटी हुई है। हम आपके प्यार और मंगलकामनाओं के लिए दिल से आभारी हैं। अनुष्का और हमारी बेटी, दोनों बिलकुल ठीक हैं।' जैसे ही विराट कोहली ने अपनी खुशी साझा की, उसके बाद से फैंस उन्हें अपनी शुभकामनाएं भेज रहे हैं।
January 11, 2021
Virat kohli after becoming Father!!!#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/rYa15qRvXY— Karan Gandhi (@karangandhi93) January 11, 2021
Heartly Congratulations to @imVkohli And @AnushkaSharma As they are blessed with a #Daughter..... My #BestWishes to both of you and your Family❤#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Virushka— Joy Barswal (@joybarswal_inc) January 11, 2021
@imVkohli congratulations on the birth of your baby girl and luckily born on a historic day in Indian cricket 😊😊 #ViratKohli— Manas Ranade (@ManasRanade) January 11, 2021
Congratulations, Virushka 🥂 Now you guys can name your girl 'Virushka' 😆 #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma— Sonali Agarwal (@Sonalify) January 11, 2021
#ViratKohli What a day for indian cricket.. Dravid's Birthday, India made history at SCG, Virat blessed with baby girl 🙂— Logical Indian (@Logical81322674) January 11, 2021
Congrats @imVkohli, your new chapter begun. We have seen your captaincy skill now it's time for father responsibility.#INDvAUS #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #virushka pic.twitter.com/oVA7nbt18d— Samyutha (@samutha1197) January 11, 2021
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेली जा रही बाॅर्डर-गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के बाद विराट कोहली पैटरनिटी लीव पर भारत चले आए थे। पिछले दिनों वह पत्नी अनुष्का के साथ लंच करते हुए भी दिखे। विराट कोहली ने लोगों से उनकी प्राइवेसी बनाए रखने का भी अनुरोध किया है।
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेली जा रही बाॅर्डर-गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर है। टीम इंडिया सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेले गए टेस्ट मैच में जुझारू प्रदर्शन दिखाते हुए मैच ड्राॅ करवानें में सफल रही। टेस्ट सीरीज का आखिरी मैच ब्रिसबेन में 15 जनवरी को खेला जाएगा।