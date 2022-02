T20 WC टीम की रेस में हार्दिक पांड्या से आगे निकले वेंकटेश अय्यर - वसीम जाफर

Innings Break!



A 37-ball 91-run stand between @surya_14kumar (65) and Venkatesh Iyer 35* powers #TeamIndia to 184/5. 💪 💪



Over to our bowlers now. 👍 👍 #INDvWI | @Paytm Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2nbPwMZwOW pic.twitter.com/1QbTNAk0V5