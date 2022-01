U-19 WC: सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा अफगानिस्तान, टीम ने अत्टन डांस कर मनाया जश्न

ATTAN 🕺



The future stars “have got some moves” to celebrate their qualification to the 🔺 4️⃣ at the ICC U19 CWC 2022. They are walking ATTAN which is our traditional dance and has a special place in our culture. #FutureStars | #AFGvSL | #U19CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/NZzaEEOJKd