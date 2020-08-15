 DA Image
15 अगस्त, 2020|11:12|IST

चिन्ना थाला और थाला की दोस्ती की मिसाल दे रहे फैन्स, कर रहे इमोशनल ट्वीट

file image of ms dhoni and suresh raina ipl

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और अनुभवी बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने एक साथ इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया है। 'कैप्टन कूल' धोनी ने शनिवार (15 अगस्त) की शाम को अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर करने इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया। इसके कुछ देर बाद सुरेश रैना ने आईपीएल के कुछ साथियों के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर कर कहा कि वह भी इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह रहे हैं। धोनी और रैना के एक साथ संन्यास लेने पर सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स इन दोनों की दोस्ती की मिसाल दे रहे हैं और मजेदार ट्वीट्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और सुरेश रैना भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में एक साथ खेलने के अलावा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में भी एक ही टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं। धोनी और रैना शुरुआत से आईपीएल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) का हिस्सा रहे हैं। आईपीएल-2013 से जुड़े सट्टेबाजी और स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में दो साल के लिए चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के निलंबन के बाद 2016 और 2017 में धोनी और रैना अलग-अलग टीम का हिस्सा बने थे। धोनी पुणे की तरफ से खेले थे तो वहीं रैना राजकोट टीम में शामिल हुए थे।

जानिए क्यों धोनी ने संन्यास के ऐलान के लिए चुना 'मैं पल दो पल का शायर हूं...' गाना 

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैन्स धोनी को थाला और रैना को चिन्ना थाला के नाम से पुकारते हैं। इन दोनों की दोस्ती भी क्रिकेट जगत में किसी से छिपी नहीं हैं। लेकिन अब इन दोनों ने एक साथ संन्यास का ऐलान करके अपनी दोस्ती को एक नई परिभाषा दे दी है। सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स जहां इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों के इस तरह क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने से दुखी हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ इनकी दोस्ती से काफी प्रभावित नजर आ रहे हैं। फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों की दोस्ती को लेकर जमकर ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं।

बता दें कि सुरेश रैना भारतीय टीम से लंबे समय से बाहर चल रहे थे। उन्होंने 17 जुलाई 2018 को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लीड्स में खेले गए एकदिवसीय मैच के बाद से कोई अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेला था।  उन्होंने भारतीय टीम के लिए 18 टेस्ट मैचों में 26.48 के औसत से 768 रन रन बनाए जिसमें एक शतक और सात अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। रैना ने 226 वनडे मैच में 35.31 के औसत से 5615 रन बनाए हैं और इस प्रारूप में उनके नाम पांच शतक और 36 अर्धशतक दर्ज हैं। रैना ने 78 टी-20 मैचों में एक शतक और पांच अर्धशतकों की मदद तथा 29.16 के औसत से 1605 रन बनाए हैं।

धोनी ने तीसरी बार अपने करियर को लेकर फैसले से चौंकाया, इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अचानक कहा 'गुडबाय'

महेंद्र सिंह  धोनी ने 90 टेस्ट मैचों में 38.09 की औसत से 4,876 रन बनाए। उन्होंने अबतक 350 वनडे इंटरनेशनल खेले हैं, जिनमें 50.57 की औसत से 10,773 रन बनाए हैं। धोनी ने भारत के लिए 98 टी-20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 37.60 की औसत से 1,617 रन बनाए हैं।

