चिन्ना थाला और थाला की दोस्ती की मिसाल दे रहे फैन्स, कर रहे इमोशनल ट्वीट

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और अनुभवी बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने एक साथ इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया है। 'कैप्टन कूल' धोनी ने शनिवार (15 अगस्त) की शाम को अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर करने इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास का ऐलान कर दिया। इसके कुछ देर बाद सुरेश रैना ने आईपीएल के कुछ साथियों के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर कर कहा कि वह भी इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह रहे हैं। धोनी और रैना के एक साथ संन्यास लेने पर सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स इन दोनों की दोस्ती की मिसाल दे रहे हैं और मजेदार ट्वीट्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और सुरेश रैना भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में एक साथ खेलने के अलावा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में भी एक ही टीम का हिस्सा रहे हैं। धोनी और रैना शुरुआत से आईपीएल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) का हिस्सा रहे हैं। आईपीएल-2013 से जुड़े सट्टेबाजी और स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में दो साल के लिए चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के निलंबन के बाद 2016 और 2017 में धोनी और रैना अलग-अलग टीम का हिस्सा बने थे। धोनी पुणे की तरफ से खेले थे तो वहीं रैना राजकोट टीम में शामिल हुए थे।
जानिए क्यों धोनी ने संन्यास के ऐलान के लिए चुना 'मैं पल दो पल का शायर हूं...' गाना
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैन्स धोनी को थाला और रैना को चिन्ना थाला के नाम से पुकारते हैं। इन दोनों की दोस्ती भी क्रिकेट जगत में किसी से छिपी नहीं हैं। लेकिन अब इन दोनों ने एक साथ संन्यास का ऐलान करके अपनी दोस्ती को एक नई परिभाषा दे दी है। सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स जहां इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों के इस तरह क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने से दुखी हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ इनकी दोस्ती से काफी प्रभावित नजर आ रहे हैं। फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों की दोस्ती को लेकर जमकर ट्वीट्स कर रहे हैं।
Cricket is game of partnership,— rajesh mohapatra (@rajeshsports) August 15, 2020
But they made it in Retirement.#dhoniraina@SujitSarangi3 @Imsujanpal @drkhuntia21 @DrTwinkli @sanjaykhilar @GoofyOlives @Being_Lopa @MisrNaresh @sdn1947 @AnuragM68075049 @MunaBhai224466 pic.twitter.com/8iYEuNLGEf
The real life munna-circuit jodi Jo waat laga dete the kisi bhi bowling line up ki #Dhoniraina #retirement pic.twitter.com/AKRSoDxsKt— Govind Choudhary (@igovindchoudhry) August 15, 2020
Thala @msdhoni & Chinna Thala @ImRaina finishes off in style ❤️🇮🇳#MSDhoni #SureshRaina #DhoniRaina pic.twitter.com/UIXx0noqHF— Utkarsh Sawant Dessai (@utkarsh_KSD) August 15, 2020
This What The True Friendship ❤️— NSIT CHITKI (@NSITChitki) August 15, 2020
They Played Together They Laughed Together & They Left Together #DhoniRaina❤️🥺#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/SBIBRiSTYK
End of an Era....— saвaяєєsн (@sabaree7) August 15, 2020
The best partnership on field ended on same day .. will miss you both ...
Thanks for your memories @msdhoni @ImRaina #ThankYouDhoniRaina#DhoniRaina pic.twitter.com/XsGR1Iqyy7
Now you get the difference between— Hem._.Patil (@HemPatil02) August 15, 2020
Friendship of girls vs Friendship of boys #dhoniRaina #DhoniRetires @ImRaina
The friendship shines on and off the field. Hope it continues shining forever. Best of luck to both the gentleman. Hope both the gentlemen have their innings together in commentary box too. #DhoniAndRaina #DhoniRaina— Kumar Gautam (@Kumargautamkg) August 15, 2020
The partnership has officially ended internationally 🙏#dhoniraina ♥♥♥— Sammy Jha (@serious_medico) August 15, 2020
End of a revolutionary era💔💔#DhoniRetires #rainaretires #dhoniraina @msdhoni @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/9bvDSeIZPo— Rajat Agnihotri (@rj_agno3) August 15, 2020
Heart Breaking News 💔— Ramana Thala Dhoni ❤ (@NandhuRamana) August 15, 2020
The best partnership on field ended on same day .. will miss you both ... #DhoniRaina #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/O24zfZmMS1
This What The True Friendship ❤️— its PRABHAS ERA (@MahiPrabhas_) August 15, 2020
They Played Together They Laughed Together & They Left Together #DhoniRaina ❤️🥺#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/LeWTPMAFk1
Oh no @ImRaina bhi!!— Punकज (@Pun_cuz) August 15, 2020
What a partnership 👏👏#DhoniRaina
Miss you both #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle #dhoniraina we still love you both our greatest cricketer #watchyouatIPL2020 pic.twitter.com/KRFnfEzohc— Chandraket singh Rana (@RanaChandraket) August 15, 2020
No.3 and No.7 of Indian cricket retires❤️— Vishu Kushwaha (@vishfree8) August 15, 2020
Mahi a perfect Leader
Raina a perfect Knight
Absolute legends of the game. Thorough Gentlemen on and off the field#dhoniraina #mahiraina #FriendshipGoals pic.twitter.com/OtDwRNEVoY
Friendship indeed #dhoniraina retirement— marwari launda🛕 (@KBhiiiee) August 15, 2020
They stood together, They played together, They stayed together, Even they Slayed together and finally they left together! 🖤— Anupam Singh (@ianupam52) August 15, 2020
See you at #IPL2020 champions🇮🇳🙌#DhoniRaina #DhoniRetires #rainaretires pic.twitter.com/u8lZWemPvn
बता दें कि सुरेश रैना भारतीय टीम से लंबे समय से बाहर चल रहे थे। उन्होंने 17 जुलाई 2018 को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लीड्स में खेले गए एकदिवसीय मैच के बाद से कोई अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेला था। उन्होंने भारतीय टीम के लिए 18 टेस्ट मैचों में 26.48 के औसत से 768 रन रन बनाए जिसमें एक शतक और सात अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। रैना ने 226 वनडे मैच में 35.31 के औसत से 5615 रन बनाए हैं और इस प्रारूप में उनके नाम पांच शतक और 36 अर्धशतक दर्ज हैं। रैना ने 78 टी-20 मैचों में एक शतक और पांच अर्धशतकों की मदद तथा 29.16 के औसत से 1605 रन बनाए हैं।
धोनी ने तीसरी बार अपने करियर को लेकर फैसले से चौंकाया, इंटरनैशनल क्रिकेट को अचानक कहा 'गुडबाय'
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 90 टेस्ट मैचों में 38.09 की औसत से 4,876 रन बनाए। उन्होंने अबतक 350 वनडे इंटरनेशनल खेले हैं, जिनमें 50.57 की औसत से 10,773 रन बनाए हैं। धोनी ने भारत के लिए 98 टी-20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 37.60 की औसत से 1,617 रन बनाए हैं।