बीसीसीआई ने विराट कोहली को वनडे टीम के कप्तान पद से हटाया, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर बोर्ड और सौरव गांगुली पर साधा निशाना

Why #ViratKohli is sacked?

65/95 wins, is this not good?

Just world cup is the criteria?

Dhoni and Ganguly not lost in WCs?

Would this do any good to Indian dressing room?

Should politics interface with sports? Heart says it won't do any good to Indian cricket #RohitSharma 🙅 https://t.co/UfJ1XViBvJ