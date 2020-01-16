BCCI कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से माही आउट, धोनी के संन्यास की अटकलों के बीच ट्विटर पर #ThankYouDhoni ट्रेंड

बीसीसीआई ने आज खिलाड़ियों के केंद्रीय अनुबंध की लिस्ट जारी की। यह लिस्ट जारी होते ही चर्चा की विषय बन गई क्योंकि इसमें एक बड़ा नाम नहीं था और वो नाम था दो बार के विश्व विजेता कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का।
सोशल मीडिया के सभी प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह चर्चा का विषय हो गया कि बीसीसीआई के इस फैसले के बाद क्या एमएस धोनी संन्यास ले लेंगे या नहीं। हालांकि खुद एमएस धोनी ने इस पर अभी तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है। बीसीसीआई के इस फैसले के बाद ट्वीटर पर #ThankYouDhoni ट्रेंड करने लगा और कई लोग उनके क्रिकेट में योगदान को बताने लगे।
आइए नजर डालते हैं लोगों द्वारा एमएस धोनी के तारीफ के दस ट्वीट पर-
I have never seen Dhoni in Bollywood Party, Weekend Party, Pub and New Year Parties.
But,
He spotted with "Balidaan Insignia" on Mobile Cover, Hat and Gloves.
And He's the only Cricketer to serve in the Indian Army and Participated in Army stunts in Kashmir.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/JGzT1YnHRa
If their is no dhoni ,
then fuckoff cricket ,
Now i am going to support my national game hockey and football #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/IBhyrbvq6W
Watch the list of 2010 rankings and #MSDhoni was on top over the legends and in the 2nd list of 2020 no batsman is as good as 1st list. That's the difference. #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/YXAMOqxzvz
Throw back when Dhoni didn't let Tiranga touch the earth.. 🇮🇳
What a man"! 😭
You'll always be our captain. ❤#ThankYouDhoni #MSDhoni #captaincool #Thala #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/PeyADCNyzh
In 10yrs of time whom Indian cricket will miss the most.
RT for #Dhoni
Like for #Sachin#thankyoudhoni #Thala #BCCI pic.twitter.com/SbAXh2Sdve
MS Dhoni spending time with our Jawans at Army Hospital few days back.!💙#MSDhoni #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/QC0ZDFcF5z
'If you don't like this person, You're seriously struggling in your life'..
Shame on you #BCCI
Shame on your fuckin corrupt, biased decision.. Really Disgusting!
We Luv You Mahi..❤#MSDhoni#thankyoudhoni pic.twitter.com/8bk6a2hdGh
Today people of India knows Ranchi not as Jharkhand capital, they know Ranchi as mahi city #MSDhoni#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/k25YgffQp3
2007 T20 WC
2011 World Cup
2010 n 2016 Asia Cups
2013 Champions trophy
3 IPL Titles
2 CL T20 Titles
5th Indian to score 10,000 runs
ICC Test Team Ranking 1
ICC ODI Player of year 2008, 2009
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Padmashri
Padmabhushan#LieutenantColonel#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/jseLfcodrw
ICC ODI Player of the Year 2x, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, CNN-IBN Indian of the Year in Sports, MTV Youth Icon of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award...
One of the greatest ever!!!
He Came, He Ruled and he Conquered Millions of Hearts.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/T6g3ZkFrzs
Beginners are many but the finishers are few!
Just like "Cricketers are many but like #MSDhoni is no one".
-Do retweet if you want he will never retire.#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/vW2L6VgXPb
बता दें कि बीसीसीआई चार श्रेणियों में अपने खिलाड़ियों को अनुबंध देती है और वो श्रेणियां होती हैं ए प्लस, ए, बी और सी। खिलाड़ी किस-किस प्रारूप की टीम में खेलते हैं उसके हिसाब से इन कैटेगरी में खिलाड़ियों को जगह मिलती है। पिछली बार धोनी को कैटेगरी-ए में रखा गया था लेकिन इस बार उनको बाहर कर दिया है।
इस नजरअंदाजी ने उन सवालों को और सुलगा दिया है जिसमें धोनी के संन्यास की बातें कही जा रही हैं। इसके अलावा धोनी बीते साल इंग्लैंड में खेले गए वनडे विश्व कप के बाद से टीम में नहीं है। उन्होंने आखिरी बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय टीम की जर्सी पहनी थी लेकिन इसके बाद से वह आराम के नाम से बाहर हैं।
'BCCI ने केंद्रीय अनुबंध लिस्ट बनाने से पहले खुद धोनी को बता दिया था'