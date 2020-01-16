 DA Image
BCCI कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से माही आउट, धोनी के संन्यास की अटकलों के बीच ट्विटर पर #ThankYouDhoni ट्रेंड

thankyoudhoni trend on twitter photo twitter

बीसीसीआई ने आज खिलाड़ियों के केंद्रीय अनुबंध की लिस्ट जारी की। यह लिस्ट जारी होते ही चर्चा की विषय बन गई क्योंकि इसमें एक बड़ा नाम नहीं था और वो नाम था दो बार के विश्व विजेता कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का।

सोशल मीडिया के सभी प्लेटफॉर्म पर यह चर्चा का विषय हो गया कि बीसीसीआई के इस फैसले के बाद क्या एमएस धोनी संन्यास ले लेंगे या नहीं। हालांकि खुद एमएस धोनी ने इस पर अभी तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है। बीसीसीआई के इस फैसले के बाद ट्वीटर पर #ThankYouDhoni ट्रेंड करने लगा और कई लोग उनके क्रिकेट में योगदान को बताने लगे। 

आइए नजर डालते हैं लोगों द्वारा एमएस धोनी के तारीफ के दस ट्वीट पर-

टीम इंडिया से बाहर होने के बाद संजू सैमसन के ट्वीट से मचा बवाल

बता दें कि बीसीसीआई चार श्रेणियों में अपने खिलाड़ियों को अनुबंध देती है और वो श्रेणियां होती हैं ए प्लस, ए, बी और सी। खिलाड़ी किस-किस प्रारूप की टीम में खेलते हैं उसके हिसाब से इन कैटेगरी में खिलाड़ियों को जगह मिलती है। पिछली बार धोनी को कैटेगरी-ए में रखा गया था लेकिन इस बार उनको बाहर कर दिया है।

इस नजरअंदाजी ने उन सवालों को और सुलगा दिया है जिसमें धोनी के संन्यास की बातें कही जा रही हैं। इसके अलावा धोनी बीते साल इंग्लैंड में खेले गए वनडे विश्व कप के बाद से टीम में नहीं है। उन्होंने आखिरी बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय टीम की जर्सी पहनी थी लेकिन इसके बाद से वह आराम के नाम से बाहर हैं।

'BCCI ने केंद्रीय अनुबंध लिस्ट बनाने से पहले खुद धोनी को बता दिया था' 

