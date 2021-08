IND vs ENG: कौन मारेगा लॉर्ड्स में बाजी, टेस्ट के आखिरी दिन इन तीन भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर होगा जीत का दारोमदार

It's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's!#TeamIndia move to 181/6 & lead England by 154 runs.



6⃣1⃣ for @ajinkyarahane88

4⃣5⃣ for @cheteshwar1 @RishabhPant17 (14*) & @ImIshant (4*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde pic.twitter.com/ulY0tJclSl