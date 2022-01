IND vs SA 2nd Test: विराट कोहली के बाहर होने पर हुनमा विहारी की जगह श्रेयस अय्यर को क्यों नहीं मिला मौका, BCCI ने दिया जवाब

KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat first in the second Test in Johannesburg 🏏



Indian skipper Virat Kohli misses the match with an upper back spasm.



Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/BCpTa2JF2P pic.twitter.com/zxZWB1iAth