IND vs SA 3rd ODI: भारत को हराते ही पाकिस्तान के इस वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर लेगा दक्षिण अफ्रीका  

🚨 RESULT | #PROTEAS WON BY 7 WICKETS



An innings anchored by the opening pair of de Kock (78) and Malan (91) see the #Proteas over the line to claim victory in the Second Betway ODI and secure a series win over India🙌 #SAvIND #BePartOfIt #BetwayODISeries | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/RM5fo383gv