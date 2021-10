T20 World Cup 2021: आकाश चोपड़ा ने बताया, इस तेज गेंदबाज को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्लेइंग XI में शायद मौका न मिले

We're heading into the T20 World Cup now. First up, we're going to look at the two main warm-up fixtures that IND & PAK are playing. IND take on ENG, while PAK are up against the WI. What are my Betway Predictions for IND vs ENG? Let's discuss:https://t.co/5yiMZpKf3S pic.twitter.com/y18aXb8Iqw