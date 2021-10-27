T20 WC IND vs PAK: हिन्दुओं के बीच मोहम्मद रिजवान के नमाज पढ़ने को लेकर किए गए कमेंट के लिए वकार यूनिस ने मांगी माफी
पाकिस्तान के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान को भारत के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान ड्रिंक्स ब्रेक के बीच ग्राउंड पर नमाज अदा करते देखा गया था, जिसकी काफी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थीं। इसको लेकर किए गए कमेंट के लिए पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और बॉलिंग कोच वकार यूनिस ने माफी मांगी है। वकार ने इसको लेकर कहा था कि हिन्दुओं के बीच मैदान पर रिजवान का नमाज अदा करना बहुत खास था। वकार यूनिस के इस बयान पर हंगामा सा मच गया और तमाम आलोचनाओं के बाद उन्होंने इसके लिए माफी मांगी है।
वकार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'आवेश में आकर मैंने ऐसी बात कह दी, मैंने ऐसा कुछ कहा, जो मेरा कहने का मतलब नहीं था, जिससे काफी लोगों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं। मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं, मेरा ऐसा मकसद बिल्कुल नहीं था, सच में गलती हो गई। खेल लोगों को रंग और धर्म से हटकर जोड़ता है।' वकार के इस कमेंट को लेकर भारत के स्टार कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने कहा था, 'मैं इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं कि वकार इसके लिए माफी मांगेंगे, हमें क्रिकेट जगत को जोड़ना है, ना कि धर्म के आधार पर इसको बांटना है।'
- "I never meant it, it was a Game & it was the heat of the moment, I apologise" @waqyounis99 clarifies on what happened earlier.— Arsalan H. Shah ~ Proud Pakistani (@arsalanhshah) October 26, 2021
Still what a historic Game & Win it was for team Pakistan. Let's move on!@bhogleharsha @asportstvpk #PakvsIndia #Pakistan #India #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1mgsnyRfap
In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021
For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021
I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021
You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021
वकार ने ARY न्यूज पर कहा था, 'जिस तरह से बाबर और रिजवान ने बैटिंग की, स्ट्राइक रोटेट की, उनके चेहरे के जो हाव-भाव थे, वह देखना शानदार था। बेस्ट था, जो रिजवान ने किया, उसने मैदान पर नमाज अदा की जो हिन्दुओं से घिरा हुआ था, यह मेरे लिए बहुत खास था।' भारत ही नहीं पाकिस्तान में भी वकार के इस बयान को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ और लोगों ने उन्हें इस बयान के लिए काफी खरी-खोटी सुनाई। रिजवान ने भारत के खिलाफ 55 गेंद पर नॉटआउट 79 रन बनाए थे और 10 विकेट से जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।