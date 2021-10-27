DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़ › क्रिकेट › T20 WC IND vs PAK: हिन्दुओं के बीच मोहम्मद रिजवान के नमाज पढ़ने को लेकर किए गए कमेंट के लिए वकार यूनिस ने मांगी माफी
क्रिकेट

T20 WC IND vs PAK: हिन्दुओं के बीच मोहम्मद रिजवान के नमाज पढ़ने को लेकर किए गए कमेंट के लिए वकार यूनिस ने मांगी माफी

लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीPublished By: Namita Shukla
Wed, 27 Oct 2021 07:44 AM
पाकिस्तान के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान को भारत के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान ड्रिंक्स ब्रेक के बीच ग्राउंड पर नमाज अदा करते देखा गया था, जिसकी काफी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थीं। इसको लेकर किए गए कमेंट के लिए पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और बॉलिंग कोच वकार यूनिस ने माफी मांगी है। वकार ने इसको लेकर कहा था कि हिन्दुओं के बीच मैदान पर रिजवान का नमाज अदा करना बहुत खास था। वकार यूनिस के इस बयान पर हंगामा सा मच गया और तमाम आलोचनाओं के बाद उन्होंने इसके लिए माफी मांगी है।

वकार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'आवेश में आकर मैंने ऐसी बात कह दी, मैंने ऐसा कुछ कहा, जो मेरा कहने का मतलब नहीं था, जिससे काफी लोगों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं। मैं इसके लिए माफी मांगता हूं, मेरा ऐसा मकसद बिल्कुल नहीं था, सच में गलती हो गई। खेल लोगों को रंग और धर्म से हटकर जोड़ता है।' वकार के इस कमेंट को लेकर भारत के स्टार कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने कहा था, 'मैं इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त हूं कि वकार इसके लिए माफी मांगेंगे, हमें क्रिकेट जगत को जोड़ना है, ना कि धर्म के आधार पर इसको बांटना है।'

 

 

 

वकार ने ARY न्यूज पर कहा था, 'जिस तरह से बाबर और रिजवान ने बैटिंग की, स्ट्राइक रोटेट की, उनके चेहरे के जो हाव-भाव थे, वह देखना शानदार था। बेस्ट था, जो रिजवान ने किया, उसने मैदान पर नमाज अदा की जो हिन्दुओं से घिरा हुआ था, यह मेरे लिए बहुत खास था।' भारत ही नहीं पाकिस्तान में भी वकार के इस बयान को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ और लोगों ने उन्हें इस बयान के लिए काफी खरी-खोटी सुनाई। रिजवान ने भारत के खिलाफ 55 गेंद पर नॉटआउट 79 रन बनाए थे और 10 विकेट से जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।

