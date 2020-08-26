जम्मू-कश्मीर में जानिए कैसे क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देना चाहते हैं सुरेश रैना

भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के वंचित बच्चों का क्रिकेट में फ्यूचर संवारने के लिए अपनी सेवाएं देने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। पिछले दिनों क्रिकेट के सभी फॉर्मैट से संन्यास लेने वाले रैना ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह और अनंतनाग के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक संदीप सिंह को लिखे एक पत्र में इस प्रस्ताव का उल्लेख किया है।
33 वर्षीय रैना ने लिखा, 'मैं इस पत्र के जरिए केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देने और जम्मू और कश्मीर के वंचित बच्चों को क्रिकेट में अपना करियर बनाने का मौका देने की उम्मीद करता हूं।' उन्होंने कहा, 'क्रिकेट सिर्फ एक खेल नहीं है बल्कि यह हमारे अंदर एक ऐसी प्रक्रिया विकसित करता है जो लोगों के समूह के अंदर पेशेवर नैतिकता के साथ उन्हें मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से फिट और स्वस्थ रहने में मदद करता है। जब कोई बच्चा किसी भी खेल गतिविधियों के प्रशिक्षण से गुजरता है तो वो जीवनशैली के अनुशासन के महत्व के साथ-साथ शारीरिक फिटनेस के प्रति सजग हो जाता है। ये बच्चे हमारे राष्ट्र का भविष्य हो सकते हैं।'
Since long I have represented India as a proud Indian cricketer. I have got an opportunity to be India’s ambassador in the game of cricket to the entire world. Now the time has come for me to give it back to the society and the people who gave me all their love, support and blessings all these years. Since my ancestors belong to Kashmir and I myself feel deeply connected to my roots in the valley as a Kashmiri Pandit originally, I felt the need to inculcate strong sportsmanship, cricketing spirit and values for our children and youth in Jammu & Kashmir. That is what made me write to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh ji and SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary ji sharing a proposal for this cricketing opportunity for underprivileged and rural area children from Jammu & Kashmir. It’s a humble beginning and I plan to take it forward to make cricket a strong passion for the youth and find success in the sport with the right guidance and motivation. Since I have seen struggle and hardships throughout my journey, I can relate to the hardships they mind be facing amidst continuous terrorism and terror violence. While Uttar Pradesh is my Karma Bhoomi, I also feel Jammu & Kashmir is equally my land and it’s people are my own brothers and sisters. I hope I can contribute to make it a nationwide campaign beginning from Jammu & Kashmir.❤️✅
गौरतलब है कि रैना इस वक्त इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 13वें सीजन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (सीएसके) टीम की तरफ से युनाइटेड अरब अमीरात (यूएई) में हैं, जहां आईपीएल का आयोजन 19 सितंबर से 10 नवंबर तक होना है।