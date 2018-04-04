ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ और रांची में सताएगी गर्मी, कुछ स्थानों पर बादल छाने का अनुमान। पटना में खिलेगी तेज धूप तो देहरादून में कुछ स्थानों पर गरज सकते हैं बादल
एससी-एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन के खिलाफ सरकार की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर ओपन कोर्ट में सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, रांची और देहरादून में कुछ स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, शाम को सुहाना हो सकता है मौसम। लखनऊ और पटना में तेज होगी गर्मी का अनुमान।
SC/ST एक्ट पर सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की
मेरठ में भड़का दलित आंदोलन, रोहटा फ्लाईओवर पर गोलीबारी, बसें फूंकी। पुलिस और पत्रकारों पर भी हमला।
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ और पटना में खिलेगी तेज धूप, सताएगी गर्मी। रांची में कुछ स्थानों पर तेज हवाओं के साथ बादल के गरजने का अनुमान। देहरादून में खुशनुमा रह सकता है मौसम
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना और देहरादून में कुछ स्थानों पर छाएंगे बादल लेकिन गर्मी से नहीं मिलेगी राहत। रांची में तेज हवाओं के साथ बादल के गरजने का अनुमान।
बुलंदशहर: 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश सोनू एनकाउंटर में जख्मी
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर और देहरादून में खिलेगी तेज धूप। लखनऊ में सुबह कुछ स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, दिन में सताएगी गर्मी। पटना और रांची में तेज हवा के साथ बादल के गरजने का अनुमान।
सीबीएसई पुनः परीक्षा की तारीख का एलान- शिक्षा सचिव अनिल स्वरूप ने कहा, 12वीं की इकोनॉमिक्स की परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को होगी।
सुरेश रैना ने शाहिद अफरीदी को दी सलाह,कहा-कश्मीर हमारा था हमारा रहेगा

Suresh Raina

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व​ क्रिकेट कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी की ओर से जम्मू कश्मीर में गत दिनों सेना के आॅपरेशन में मारे गए 13 आतं​कवादियों के प्रति सहानभूति जताने को लेकर क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर के बाद सुरेश रैना ने भी करारा जवाब दिया है। गौरतलब है कि शाहिद अफरीदी ने अपने ट्वीट में मारे गए 13 आतंकवादियों के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर करते हुए जम्मू कश्मीर की स्थिति को भयावह और परेशान करने वाला कहा था।

इसके जवाब में सुरेश रैना ने शाहिद अफरीदी सीख देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग था और रहेगा। कश्मीर की धरती पवित्र है और मेरे पूर्वजों का जन्म यहीं हुआ था। मैं शाहिद अफरीदी भाई से उम्मीद करता हूं कि वो पाकिस्तानी सेना से हमारे कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों को पनाह देने और हमारे देश के खिलाफ छद्म युद्ध छेड़ने के लिए मना करेंगे। हम शांति चाहते हैं, हिंसा और खून खराबा नहीं चाहते।'

विराट कोहली और कपिल देव ने भी की आलोचना
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट के जवाब में कहा कि एक भारतीय होने के नाते वो हमेशा देश के भले के बारे में सोचते हैं और हर उस चीज का विरोध करते हैं जो देश के खिलाफ की या कही जाती है। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान कपिल देव ने भी अफरीदी के ट्वीट की आलोचना करते हुए कहा, 'वो कौन हैं? हम उनको इतना महत्व क्यों दे रहे हैं। हमें कुछ लोगों को इतना महत्व नहीं देना चाहिए।' गौरतलब है कि गीतकार जावेद अख्तर और गौतम गंभीर ने भी शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट की आलोचना करते हुए उन्हें पहले अपने गिरेबान में झांकने की सलाह दी। 
 

  • Web Title:Suresh Raina calls Jammu and Kashmir is an Integral Part of India respond to Shahid Afridi Kashmir tweet

राशिफल : क्या कहते हैं 5 अप्रैल को आपके सितारे, राशि के अनुसार पढ़ें अपना राशिफल

VIDEO VIRAL: दुल्हन की हुई मैजिकल एंट्री सभी रह गए दंग

1,97,34,16,000 रुपए में बिक गया 'मेड इन चाइना' कटोरा, जानें क्या है इसमें खास

तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज153/6(20.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान154/2(16.5)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 8 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 03 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
पाकिस्तान205/3(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज123/10(19.2)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 82 रनो से हराया
Mon, 02 Apr 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
पाकिस्तान203/5(20.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज60/9(13.4)
पाकिस्तान ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 143 रनो से हराया
Sun, 01 Apr 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका488/10(136.5)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया221/10(70.0)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनो से हराया
Fri, 30 Mar 2018 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
