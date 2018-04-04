सुरेश रैना ने शाहिद अफरीदी को दी सलाह,कहा-कश्मीर हमारा था हमारा रहेगा

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व​ क्रिकेट कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी की ओर से जम्मू कश्मीर में गत दिनों सेना के आॅपरेशन में मारे गए 13 आतं​कवादियों के प्रति सहानभूति जताने को लेकर क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर के बाद सुरेश रैना ने भी करारा जवाब दिया है। गौरतलब है कि शाहिद अफरीदी ने अपने ट्वीट में मारे गए 13 आतंकवादियों के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर करते हुए जम्मू कश्मीर की स्थिति को भयावह और परेशान करने वाला कहा था।

इसके जवाब में सुरेश रैना ने शाहिद अफरीदी सीख देते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग था और रहेगा। कश्मीर की धरती पवित्र है और मेरे पूर्वजों का जन्म यहीं हुआ था। मैं शाहिद अफरीदी भाई से उम्मीद करता हूं कि वो पाकिस्तानी सेना से हमारे कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों को पनाह देने और हमारे देश के खिलाफ छद्म युद्ध छेड़ने के लिए मना करेंगे। हम शांति चाहते हैं, हिंसा और खून खराबा नहीं चाहते।'

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence. 🙏 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 4, 2018

विराट कोहली और कपिल देव ने भी की आलोचना

भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट के जवाब में कहा कि एक भारतीय होने के नाते वो हमेशा देश के भले के बारे में सोचते हैं और हर उस चीज का विरोध करते हैं जो देश के खिलाफ की या कही जाती है। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान कपिल देव ने भी अफरीदी के ट्वीट की आलोचना करते हुए कहा, 'वो कौन हैं? हम उनको इतना महत्व क्यों दे रहे हैं। हमें कुछ लोगों को इतना महत्व नहीं देना चाहिए।' गौरतलब है कि गीतकार जावेद अख्तर और गौतम गंभीर ने भी शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट की आलोचना करते हुए उन्हें पहले अपने गिरेबान में झांकने की सलाह दी।



Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018