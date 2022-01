The #Proteas will look to get one back when they take on India in the second Betway Test match🏏



📺 Catch the action live on SuperSport Grandstand and SABC 3 from 10:00 am CAT

📝 Ball by Ball: https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/t3ON8Tv9Pe