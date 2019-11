दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान ग्रीम स्मिथ ने रचाई दूसरी बार शादी- PICS

I am not often at a loss for words, but today I am. There are no words to describe the perfection of our special day. To say everything exceeded all our expectations is an understatement to say the least. We cannot thank all our family, friends, venue hosts and incredible service providers enough. My cup runneth over. That is all ❤️

A post shared by Romy Lanfranchi (@stansfield1) on Nov 4, 2019 at 2:01am PST