जोहानिसबर्ग में भारत को हराकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने रचा इतिहास, टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ ये कारनामा करने वाली बनी पहली टीम

South Africa has now become the first Test side to beat India by successfully chasing a target of 200+ on TWO occasions!

Both on the same day/month, but 15 years apart!

6 Jan 2007 - SA (211/5) at Cape Town

6 Jan 2022 - SA (243/3) at Jo'burg