तमिलनाडु की अनुकृति वास ने जीता मिस इंडिया 2018 का ताज, 29 प्रतियोगियों को दी मात
और उलझ गई कश्मीर की राजनीति
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में राज्यपाल शासन लगाने की मंजूरी दी।
अमेरिका ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार परिषद से बाहर होने का किया ऐलान, लगाया ये बड़ा आरोप
Bihar board 10th result 2018: बिहार बोर्ड मैट्रिक रिजल्ट की डेट बढ़ी, अब 26 जून को आएगा
जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कमांडर सहित 3 आतंकी ढेर
MP के पूर्व CM की पत्नी का आरोप: बेटों ने घर से निकाला, पहुंचीं कोर्ट
यूपी: पूर्व सीएम एनडी तिवारी ने भी खाली करना शुरू किया बंगला
जम्मू-कश्मीर: PDP-BJP गठबंधन टूटने की ये हो सकती हैं छह बड़ी वजह
FIFA 2018: फुटबॉल विश्व कप का टिकट खरीदने वाले शीर्ष-10 देशों में भारत
होमक्रिकेट

ENGvAUS: इंग्लैंड की पारी देखकर डरे 'दादा', बोले- ये स्वीकार्य नहीं

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने इंग्लैंड की पारी पर चिंता जताई है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इंग्लैंड के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड स्कोर पर कुछ ऐसा बोले दादा।

sourav ganguly

इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मंगलवार को खेले गए वनडे मैच में 481 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा कर पूरे क्रिकेट जगत को हैरान कर दिया। नॉटिंघम में खेले गए मैच में इंग्लैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 481 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया, जो वनडे इतिहास में सबसे बड़ा स्कोर है। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम तरह के रिऐक्शन्स आ रहे हैं, इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने इस मैच के बाद वनडे क्रिकेट के भविष्य पर चिंता जताई है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अभी तक की सबसे शर्मनाक हार, इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज भी जीती

AUS पर कहर बनकर टूटे ENG के बल्लेबाज, बना डाला ODI इतिहास का सर्वोच्च स्कोर

गांगुली ने इंग्लैंड की पारी के बाद ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इंग्लैंड में 50 ओवर में करीब 500 रन स्कोर करते हुए देखना मुझे डरा रहा है, खेल की हेल्थ और ये खेल किस दिशा में जा रहा है... कोई भी कंडीशन हो लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया बॉलिंग अटैक की ये हालत बिल्कुल भी स्वीकार्य नहीं है। लिली, थॉम्पसन और बीनॉड जैसे लोगों का देश।'

इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 50 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 481 रन बनाए, जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 239 रनों पर ऑलआउट कर मैच 242 रनों से जीत लिया। रनों के लिहाज से ये ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी वनडे हार है।

मैच 5
नीदरलैंड160/6(20.0)
vs
स्कॉटलैंड161/3(17.4)
स्कॉटलैंड ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 19 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड481/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया239/10(37.0)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 242 रनों से हराया
Tue, 19 Jun 2018 06:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 4
स्कॉटलैंड185/4(20.0)
vs
आयरलैंड185/6(20.0)
स्कॉटलैंड और आयरलैंड के बीच मैच टाई
Sun, 17 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 3
आयरलैंड205/5(20.0)
vs
स्कॉटलैंड159/5(20.0)
आयरलैंड ने स्कॉटलैंड को 46 रनों से हराया
Sat, 16 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
