ENGvAUS: इंग्लैंड की पारी देखकर डरे 'दादा', बोले- ये स्वीकार्य नहीं

इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मंगलवार को खेले गए वनडे मैच में 481 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा कर पूरे क्रिकेट जगत को हैरान कर दिया। नॉटिंघम में खेले गए मैच में इंग्लैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 481 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया, जो वनडे इतिहास में सबसे बड़ा स्कोर है। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम तरह के रिऐक्शन्स आ रहे हैं, इस बीच टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने इस मैच के बाद वनडे क्रिकेट के भविष्य पर चिंता जताई है।

गांगुली ने इंग्लैंड की पारी के बाद ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इंग्लैंड में 50 ओवर में करीब 500 रन स्कोर करते हुए देखना मुझे डरा रहा है, खेल की हेल्थ और ये खेल किस दिशा में जा रहा है... कोई भी कंडीशन हो लेकिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया बॉलिंग अटैक की ये हालत बिल्कुल भी स्वीकार्य नहीं है। लिली, थॉम्पसन और बीनॉड जैसे लोगों का देश।'

Too see almost 500 runs scored in 50 overs in england is scaring me ..about the health of the game and where it’s going..Australian bowling getting treated this way whatever the conditions may be is not acceptable..A country of lillee,thompson,benaud. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

McGrath,Lee,Warne,McDermott,gillespie ...produce such ordinary stuff is nerve wracking..good bowling is important for survival of the game ..is it dying?hope not..I am sure they are more skillfull and better bowlers in one of most powerful nations in cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

Then what I am seeing in display ..was like playing book cricket today — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

McGrath ..lee ..warne played both forms of the game at the same time ..hazelwood ,starc I m sure can do the same — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 50 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 481 रन बनाए, जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 239 रनों पर ऑलआउट कर मैच 242 रनों से जीत लिया। रनों के लिहाज से ये ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अभी तक की सबसे बड़ी वनडे हार है।