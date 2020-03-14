आलिया धवन ने खास मकसद के लिए मुंडवाए अपने बाल, पापा शिखर धवन का रिऐक्शन जीत लेगा आपका दिल

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बेटी की एक पोस्ट शेयर की है, जो वायरल हो गई है। आलिया धवन ने खास मकसद के लिए अपने बाल मुंडवाए हैं। शिखर के अलावा उनकी पत्नी आयशा धवन ने भी आलिया के लिए खास पोस्ट शेयर की है। दरअसल आलिया ने कैंसर मरीजों के लिए अपना सपोर्ट दिखाने के लिए और उनके लिए फंड रेज करने के लिए यह काम किया है।
धवन ने आलिया की दो फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'आलिया ने जो किया उस पर मुझे बहुत गर्व है। मेरी बेटी ने फैसला लिया कि वो कैंसर मरीजों को अपना सपोर्ट दिखाने के लिए और उनके लिए फंड रेज करने के लिए अपने बाल मुंडवाए हैं। ये कुछ ऐसे पल होते हैं, जब आपका दिल भर आता है। मुझे तुम पर गर्व है।'
SHE DID IT. SHE SHAVED HER HAIR OFF!!! You are treasure @aliyah_dhawan so blessed that your my daughter and all that you are!!! You have been my greatest teacher and am humbled to see the gift that you truly are. May God keep always be with you. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @aliyah_dhawan #worldsgreatestshave2020 #ourdaughterrocks @shikhardofficial #myblessing #cancerawareness #fundraising
वहीं आयशा धवन ने लिखा, 'उसने कर दिखाया, उसने अपने बाल मुंडवा दिए। मैं खुशनसीब हूं कि तुम मेरी बेटी हो। भगवान हमेशा तुम्हारे साथ रहें।' आलिया धवन के साथ उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जकारी कैस ने भी अपने बाल इसी मकसद के लिए मुंडवाए हैं। आलिया ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'पापा अब हम दोनों ट्विन्स हैं। मेरे मां-बाप आयशा और शिखर धवन को शुक्रिया कि उन्होंने मुझे अपनी तरह आत्मविश्वासी बनाया। अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जकारी को भी शुक्रिया, जिसने मेरे साथ अपने बाल मुंडवाए।'
Now we’re twins papa 😍 Massive thank you to my parents @aesha.dhawan5 and @shikhardofficial for making me compassionate and confident like them. Thank you to my boyfriend @zakis_adventure for shaving his head with me and him and my sister for shaving my head and being so supportive always. Thank you to all my friends and family and everyone else for donating or even just sharing, it means so much to me. And last but not least thanks to my dogs for being cute as I have never personally been so affected by someone with cancer who is very close to me, but it doesn’t take going through it to know how painful it must be to them and their loved ones. If you can’t shave, cut your hair, if not then colour it, if not then donate, if not then spread awareness and share. It doesn’t cost much to help or support. Thank you again. Its been fun 💖🙏🏼 #bebraveandshave