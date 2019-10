शिखर धवन ने परिवार के साथ क्रिकेट खेल मनाया भाई दूज- VIDEO

Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy.. Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone 🙏 . . The woman in the second picture, is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day & gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless. ❤

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 29, 2019 at 3:00am PDT