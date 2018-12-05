DA Image

क्रिकेट

गौतम गंभीर के लिए शाहरुख खान ने दिया ये इमोशनल मेसेज- पढ़ें

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास ले लिया है। गंभीर के लिए केकेआर के को-ओनर शाहरुख खान ने एक खास मेसेज दिया है।

Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan

(Gautam Gambhir announces his retirement from all format of Cricket) इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की फ्रेंचाइजी टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के साथ गौतम गंभीर का सफर काफी शानदार रहा है। गौतम गंभीर की कप्तानी में केकेआर ने दो बार आईपीएल खिताब अपने नाम किया है। मंगलवार को गंभीर ने क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा की। केकेआर के को-ओनर शाहरुख खान ने गंभीर के लिए एक इमोशनल मेसेज शेयर किया है।

केकेआर ने भी गंभीर के लिए खास मेसेज शेयर किया। शाहरुख ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरे कप्तान गौतम गंभीर आपके प्यार और लीडरशिप के लिए शुक्रिया। आप बहुत खास हैं और अल्लाह आपको हमेशा खुश रखे और आपको थोड़ा और मुस्कुराना चाहिए।' गंभीर की कप्तानी में केकेआर ने 2012 और 2014 में आईपीएल खिताब जीता था। 2018 आईपीएल में गंभीर ने केकेआर का दामन छोड़ा था और दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स में शामिल हो गए थे। 2018 आईपीएल सीजन गंभीर के लिए काफी खराब रहा और उन्हें कुछ मैच के बाद ही कप्तानी छोड़नी पड़ी थी।

सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर शिखर धवन तक, जानिए गौतम गंभीर के रिटायरमेंट पर किसने क्या कहा

जानिए कब और किसके खिलाफ गंभीर खेलेंगे अपना आखिरी क्रिकेट मैच

केकेआर में गंभीर के साथी खिलाड़ी रहे रॉबिन उथप्पा ने भी गंभीर के लिए एक इमोशनल मेसेज लिखा। केकेआर की ओर से गंभीर को कुछ इस अंदाज में विदाई दी गईः

  • Web Title:shah rukh khan special message for gautam gambhir called him his captain

गौतम गंभीर के लिए शाहरुख खान ने दिया ये इमोशनल मेसेज- पढ़ें

गौतम गंभीर के लिए शाहरुख खान ने दिया ये इमोशनल मेसेज- पढ़ें

