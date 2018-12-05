गौतम गंभीर के लिए शाहरुख खान ने दिया ये इमोशनल मेसेज- पढ़ें

(Gautam Gambhir announces his retirement from all format of Cricket) इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की फ्रेंचाइजी टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के साथ गौतम गंभीर का सफर काफी शानदार रहा है। गौतम गंभीर की कप्तानी में केकेआर ने दो बार आईपीएल खिताब अपने नाम किया है। मंगलवार को गंभीर ने क्रिकेट के सभी फॉरमैट से संन्यास की घोषणा की। केकेआर के को-ओनर शाहरुख खान ने गंभीर के लिए एक इमोशनल मेसेज शेयर किया है।

@GautamGambhir Thank u for the love & leadership my Captain.U r a special man and may Allah always keep & happy…& u should smile a bit more — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2018

केकेआर ने भी गंभीर के लिए खास मेसेज शेयर किया। शाहरुख ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरे कप्तान गौतम गंभीर आपके प्यार और लीडरशिप के लिए शुक्रिया। आप बहुत खास हैं और अल्लाह आपको हमेशा खुश रखे और आपको थोड़ा और मुस्कुराना चाहिए।' गंभीर की कप्तानी में केकेआर ने 2012 और 2014 में आईपीएल खिताब जीता था। 2018 आईपीएल में गंभीर ने केकेआर का दामन छोड़ा था और दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स में शामिल हो गए थे। 2018 आईपीएल सीजन गंभीर के लिए काफी खराब रहा और उन्हें कुछ मैच के बाद ही कप्तानी छोड़नी पड़ी थी।

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

केकेआर में गंभीर के साथी खिलाड़ी रहे रॉबिन उथप्पा ने भी गंभीर के लिए एक इमोशनल मेसेज लिखा। केकेआर की ओर से गंभीर को कुछ इस अंदाज में विदाई दी गईः

We are a building a Tribute thread for the Captain who helped us lift our first #IPL trophy🏆



Join the chain by commenting: #ThankYouGambhir 💜 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2018

One of the most innovative, aggressive and successful captain of his side setting field for MS Dhoni. #Memories #ThankYouGambhir pic.twitter.com/QGjnBYSbwE — Knight Watchman (@knightwatchman_) December 4, 2018