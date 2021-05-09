मदर्स डे पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने मां के साथ शेयर की फोटो, रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा खास मैसेज

भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने मदर्स डे के खास मौके पर अपनी मां के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर की है। टीम इंडिया के उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ट्विटर पर जीवन में मां की अहमियत को बताते हुए एक खास मैसेज लिखा है। सहवाग ने अपनी मां के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए उनके लिए एक कविता भी लिखी है। सुरेश रैना ने अपनी मां को खुद की सबसे बड़ी ताकत बताया है।
Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 9, 2021
Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/x22BBvDDiC
घुटनों से रेंगते रेंगते— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 9, 2021
कब पैरों पर खड़ा हुआ,
तेरी ममता की छाओं में
जाने कब बड़ा हुआ!
काला टीका दूध मलाई
आज भी सब कुछ वैसा है,
मैं ही मैं हूँ हर जगह
प्यार यह तेरा कैसा है?
सीधा साधा भोला भाला
मैं ही सबसे अच्छा हूँ,
कितना भी हो जाऊं बड़ा
माँ, मैं आज भी तेरा बच्चा हूँ! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/akY97tZaVs
First shoulder to rest,first shoulder to climb on & celebrate. Unconditionally a Mother is always there,through ups & down.Whether you are crossing the finish line as a champ or last, she will always be there. Applauding efforts! That’s what makes her special! Happy mother’s day!— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2021
सचिन तेंदलुकर ने अपने ट्विटर पर मां के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'मां वो होती हैं जो आपके लिए हमेशा प्रार्थना करतीं हैं, चाहे आप कितने भी बूढ़े हो जाओ। उनके लिए आप हमेशा ही बच्चे रहते हैं। काफी खुशकिस्मत हूं कि मेरी जिंदगी में दो मां हैं, जिन्होंने मुझे पाला और ढेर सारा प्यार दिया। आई और काकु को मैं मदर्स डे की बहुत बधाई देता हूं, पहले ही कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहा हूं।' रैना ने लिखा, 'धन्यवाद मां हमेशा मेरी ताकत बने रहने और मुझे हमेशा सही रास्ता दिखाने के लिए। आप हमेशा मेरी सबसे बड़ी प्रेरणा रहूंगी।'
Thank you mom for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will reamin my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gJfmFm7SSX— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2021
To the world she's a mother, but for the child she's the absolute world. That mom-loving child in me still remains the same!— DK (@DineshKarthik) May 9, 2021
Happy Mother's Day Ma!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/e68Th7yHd7
रोहित शर्मा ने मां की अहमियत बताते हुए लिखा कि मां हमेशा हमारे ऊपर-चढ़ाव में साथ रहती है, चाहे आप फिनिश लाइन को चैंपियन के तौर पर खत्म करें या फिर आप लास्ट रहें, मां हमेशा आपके साथ रहती है। इसी वजह से मां स्पेशल होती है। हैप्पी मदर्स डे। हरभजन सिंह ने अपने वाइफ गीता के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए मदर्स डे की बधाई दी। दिनेश कार्तिक ने इस खास मौके पर अपनी मां के साथ ट्विटर पर फोटो शेयर की।