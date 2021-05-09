मदर्स डे पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने मां के साथ शेयर की फोटो, रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा खास मैसेज

DA Image
भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने मदर्स डे के खास मौके पर अपनी मां के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर की है। टीम इंडिया के उपकप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ट्विटर पर जीवन में मां की अहमियत को बताते हुए एक खास मैसेज लिखा है। सहवाग ने अपनी मां के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए उनके लिए एक कविता भी लिखी है। सुरेश रैना ने अपनी मां को खुद की सबसे बड़ी ताकत बताया है। 

 

 

 

सचिन तेंदलुकर ने अपने ट्विटर पर मां के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'मां वो होती हैं जो आपके लिए हमेशा प्रार्थना करतीं हैं, चाहे आप कितने भी बूढ़े हो जाओ। उनके लिए आप हमेशा ही बच्चे रहते हैं। काफी खुशकिस्मत हूं कि मेरी जिंदगी में दो मां हैं, जिन्होंने मुझे पाला और ढेर सारा प्यार दिया। आई और काकु को मैं मदर्स डे की बहुत बधाई देता हूं, पहले ही कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहा हूं।' रैना ने लिखा, 'धन्यवाद मां हमेशा मेरी ताकत बने रहने और मुझे हमेशा सही रास्ता दिखाने के लिए। आप हमेशा मेरी सबसे बड़ी प्रेरणा रहूंगी।'

 

 

रोहित शर्मा ने मां की अहमियत बताते हुए लिखा कि मां हमेशा हमारे ऊपर-चढ़ाव में साथ रहती है, चाहे आप फिनिश लाइन को चैंपियन के तौर पर खत्म करें या फिर आप लास्ट रहें, मां हमेशा आपके साथ रहती है। इसी वजह से मां स्पेशल होती है। हैप्पी मदर्स डे। हरभजन सिंह ने अपने वाइफ गीता के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट  करते हुए मदर्स डे की बधाई दी। दिनेश कार्तिक ने इस खास मौके पर अपनी मां के साथ ट्विटर पर फोटो शेयर की। 
 

