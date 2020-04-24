 DA Image
24 अप्रैल, 2020|1:06|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   क्रिकेट   ›   47 के हुए सचिन तेंदुलकरः जानिए गौतम गंभीर से लेकर युवराज सिंह तक किसने कैसे दी मास्टर ब्लास्टर को बधाई

47 के हुए सचिन तेंदुलकरः जानिए गौतम गंभीर से लेकर युवराज सिंह तक किसने कैसे दी मास्टर ब्लास्टर को बधाई

sachin tendulkar and virender sehwag twitter

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मास्टर ब्लास्टर के नाम से मशहूर सचिन तेंदुलकर अपना 47वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। तेंदुलकर ने कई बार मुश्किल समय से टीम को निकालकर जीत दिलाई है। तेंदुलकर का जन्म 24 अप्रैल 1973 को मुंबई में हुआ था। तेंदुलकर ने अपना डेब्यू टेस्ट मैच 15 नवंबर 1989 को  खेला था और पहला वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैच 18 दिसंबर 1989 को खेला था। टेस्ट और वनडे इंटरनेशनल में सबसे ज्यादा रन और सबसे ज्यादा सेंचुरी तेंदुलकर के नाम ही दर्ज हैं। तेंदुलकर ने 15,921 टेस्ट रन और 18,426 वनडे इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए हैं। उनके खाते में 51 टेस्ट और 49 वनडे इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी हैं। 

इस तरह से तेंदुलकर दुनिया के इकलौते ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं, जिनके खाते में 100 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी दर्ज हैं। तेंदुलकर भारत के लिए छह वर्ल्ड कप खेल चुके हैं। 24 साल के करियर में 2011 में वो वर्ल्ड कप विजेता टीम का हिस्सा रह चुके हैं। बीसीसीआई ने सबसे पहले सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। विराट कोहली, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, युवराज सिंह, सुरेश रैना, गौतम गंभीर, मयंक अग्रवाल से लेकर अजिंक्य रहाणे और इशांत शर्मा समेत क्रिकेट के तमाम दिग्गजों ने तेंदुलकर को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है-

ट्विटर पर #HappyBirthdaySachin ट्रेंड कर रहा है। बीसीसीआई ने तेंदुलकर की वो पारी शेयर की है, जिसमें उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2008 में नॉटआउट 103 रन बनाकर भारत को छह विकेट से जीत दिलाई थी। यह सेंचुरी तेंदुलकर ने 2008 मुंबई टेरर अटैक में पीड़ितों को समर्पित की थी। इस साल हालांकि तेंदुलकर अपना जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट नहीं कर रहे हैं। कोविड-19 महामारी से लगभग पूरी दुनिया जूझ रही है।
 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 gautam gambhir suresh raina ishant sharma virat kohli and other cricketrs wished him happy bday

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Ramadan 2020: रोजे शनिवार से शुरू, सहरी और इफ्तार के दौरान रखें इन 5 बातों को ध्‍यान

Ramadan 2020: रोजे शनिवार से शुरू, सहरी और इफ्तार के दौरान रखें इन 5 बातों को ध्‍यान

Happy B'day Sachin Tendulkar: वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने दिखाईं दो ऐसी तस्वीरें, जिनमें समाया सचिन तेंदुलकर का पूरा करियर

Happy B'day Sachin Tendulkar: वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने दिखाईं दो ऐसी तस्वीरें, जिनमें समाया सचिन तेंदुलकर का पूरा करियर

विराट कोहली ने खास अंदाज में सचिन तेंदुलकर को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

विराट कोहली ने खास अंदाज में सचिन तेंदुलकर को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

Lockdown में कुछ मीठा खाने का है मन तो ट्राई करें चावल से बनी इंस्टैंट कुरकुरी जलेबी

Lockdown में कुछ मीठा खाने का है मन तो ट्राई करें चावल से बनी इंस्टैंट कुरकुरी जलेबी

रोहित शर्मा ने शुभमन गिल को बताया भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य, जानें क्या कुछ कहा

रोहित शर्मा ने शुभमन गिल को बताया भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य, जानें क्या कुछ कहा

विराट कोहली से इंप्रेस हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा, बोलीं- लड़के को सब पता है: VIDEO

विराट कोहली से इंप्रेस हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा, बोलीं- लड़के को सब पता है: VIDEO

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#स्कोरकार्ड#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर