47 के हुए सचिन तेंदुलकरः जानिए गौतम गंभीर से लेकर युवराज सिंह तक किसने कैसे दी मास्टर ब्लास्टर को बधाई

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और मास्टर ब्लास्टर के नाम से मशहूर सचिन तेंदुलकर अपना 47वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। तेंदुलकर ने कई बार मुश्किल समय से टीम को निकालकर जीत दिलाई है। तेंदुलकर का जन्म 24 अप्रैल 1973 को मुंबई में हुआ था। तेंदुलकर ने अपना डेब्यू टेस्ट मैच 15 नवंबर 1989 को खेला था और पहला वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैच 18 दिसंबर 1989 को खेला था। टेस्ट और वनडे इंटरनेशनल में सबसे ज्यादा रन और सबसे ज्यादा सेंचुरी तेंदुलकर के नाम ही दर्ज हैं। तेंदुलकर ने 15,921 टेस्ट रन और 18,426 वनडे इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए हैं। उनके खाते में 51 टेस्ट और 49 वनडे इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी हैं।
इस तरह से तेंदुलकर दुनिया के इकलौते ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं, जिनके खाते में 100 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी दर्ज हैं। तेंदुलकर भारत के लिए छह वर्ल्ड कप खेल चुके हैं। 24 साल के करियर में 2011 में वो वर्ल्ड कप विजेता टीम का हिस्सा रह चुके हैं। बीसीसीआई ने सबसे पहले सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। विराट कोहली, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, युवराज सिंह, सुरेश रैना, गौतम गंभीर, मयंक अग्रवाल से लेकर अजिंक्य रहाणे और इशांत शर्मा समेत क्रिकेट के तमाम दिग्गजों ने तेंदुलकर को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी है-
ट्विटर पर #HappyBirthdaySachin ट्रेंड कर रहा है। बीसीसीआई ने तेंदुलकर की वो पारी शेयर की है, जिसमें उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 2008 में नॉटआउट 103 रन बनाकर भारत को छह विकेट से जीत दिलाई थी। यह सेंचुरी तेंदुलकर ने 2008 मुंबई टेरर अटैक में पीड़ितों को समर्पित की थी। इस साल हालांकि तेंदुलकर अपना जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट नहीं कर रहे हैं। कोविड-19 महामारी से लगभग पूरी दुनिया जूझ रही है।
