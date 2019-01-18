AUSvsIND: पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने MS DHONI को सराहा, आलोचकों को लगाई लताड़

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मेलबर्न में खेले गए आखिरी वनडे मैच में 7 विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की। यह पहला अवसर है जब भारत ने द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसी के घर में मात दी है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद पूर्व महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर के अलावा कई अन्य भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ने विराट कोहली एंड कंपनी की जमकर तारीफ की है। मेलबर्न में भारत की जीत में लेग स्पिनर युजुवेंद्र चहल के साथ महेंद्र सिंह धौनी और केदार जाधव ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। ट्विटर पर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने महेंद्र सिंह धौनी की जमकर तारीफ की है तो वहीं उनकी आलोचना करने वालों की क्लास भी लगाई है।

एमएस धौनी ने इस सीरीज के तीनों मैचों में जमाया अर्धशतक

धौनी ने तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज के हर मैच में अर्धशतक बनाया। उन्होंने सिडनी वनडे में 51 रन, एडिलेड वनडे में नाबाद 55 रन और मेलबर्न वनडे में नाबाद 87 रनों की पारी खेलने के साथ ही सीरीज में 150 से ज्यादा की औसत से कुल 193 रन बनाए और 'मैन ऑफ द सीरीज' बने। केदार जाधव ने भी नाबाद 61 रनों की अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली और चौके से भारत को 231 रनों के लक्ष्य तक पहुंचाया। भारत की इस जीत पर सचिन के अलावा वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ, इरफान पठान, हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट किए। नीचे पढ़ें इन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में क्या लिखा...

AUSvsIND: टीम इंडिया को नहीं मिला नगद पुरस्कार, CA पर भड़के सुनील गावस्कर

Solid team effort to win the ODI series as well and finish a tour filled with excellent cricket.

Happy to see @JadhavKedar stand up and deliver when given the opportunity and support @msdhoni, who once again played the role of the anchor beautifully! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/okwQPXFwsr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2019

Om Finishaya Namah !

Test Series ✔️

ODI Series ✔️ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से पहली बार इस खास उपलब्धि के साथ देश लौटेगी टीम इंडिया

Wonderful calm, composed innings from Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav playing a very important hand. So India do the double, win the test and the one-day series as well. This has been a very fruitful Australia tour for Team India . — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2019

Another series win for team 🇮🇳 congratulations. 🇦🇺 with lots of work to do in all three formats 🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 18, 2019

AUSvsIND: एमएस धौनी ने 'मैन ऑफ द सीरीज' के साथ किया 2019 का आगाज

Aussie Aussie Aussie naaahhh.its INDIA INDIA INDIA #AusvInd 🏆 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2019

Super successful test series and India addressing all the concerns in the ODI side in style. Chahal and Kedar granbing their chances in style, Bhuvi back at his best, Shami impressive and most importantly Dhoni answering with the bat in style — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 18, 2019

Super Game of 🏏 well done boys @BCCI more than the series result I think big big plus for India it’s good to see @msdhoni s form going forward which is going to be very crucial.. sabash @JadhavKedar mza aa gya 🔥 2-1 💪 great way to finish the tour — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 18, 2019

INDvsAUS: एमएस धौनी के दम पर भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को वनडे सीरीज में 2-1 से दी मात

सभी खेलों से जुड़े समाचार पढ़ें सबसे पहले Live Hindustan पर। अपने मोबाइल पर Live Hindustan पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें हमारा न्यूज एप। और देश-दुनिया की हर खबर से रहें अपडेट।