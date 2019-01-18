DA Image

होमक्रिकेट

AUSvsIND: पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने MS DHONI को सराहा, आलोचकों को लगाई लताड़

भारत की इस जीत पर सचिन के अलावा वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ, इरफान पठान, हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट किए। नीचे पढ़ें इन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में क्या लिखा...

Team India after winning ODI Series against Australia.jpg

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मेलबर्न में खेले गए आखिरी वनडे मैच में 7 विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की। यह पहला अवसर है जब भारत ने  द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसी के घर में मात दी है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद पूर्व महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर के अलावा कई अन्य भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स ने विराट कोहली एंड कंपनी की जमकर तारीफ की है। मेलबर्न में भारत की जीत में लेग स्पिनर युजुवेंद्र चहल के साथ महेंद्र सिंह धौनी और केदार जाधव ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। ट्विटर पर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने महेंद्र सिंह धौनी की जमकर तारीफ की है तो वहीं उनकी आलोचना करने वालों की क्लास भी लगाई है।

एमएस धौनी ने इस सीरीज के तीनों मैचों में जमाया अर्धशतक
धौनी ने तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज के हर मैच में अर्धशतक बनाया। उन्होंने सिडनी वनडे में 51 रन, एडिलेड वनडे में नाबाद 55 रन और मेलबर्न वनडे में नाबाद 87 रनों की पारी खेलने के साथ ही सीरीज में 150 से ज्यादा की औसत से कुल 193 रन बनाए और 'मैन ऑफ द सीरीज' बने। केदार जाधव ने भी नाबाद 61 रनों की अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली और चौके से भारत को 231 रनों के लक्ष्य तक पहुंचाया। भारत की इस जीत पर सचिन के अलावा वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ, इरफान पठान, हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना ने ट्वीट किए। नीचे पढ़ें इन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में क्या लिखा...

AUSvsIND: टीम इंडिया को नहीं मिला नगद पुरस्कार, CA पर भड़के सुनील गावस्कर

 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से पहली बार इस खास उपलब्धि के साथ देश लौटेगी टीम इंडिया 

 

AUSvsIND: एमएस धौनी ने 'मैन ऑफ द सीरीज' के साथ किया 2019 का आगाज 

 

INDvsAUS: एमएस धौनी के दम पर भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को वनडे सीरीज में 2-1 से दी मात

तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया230/10(48.4)
vs
भारत234/3(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 7 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया298/9(50.0)
vs
भारत299/4(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 08:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/5(50.0)
vs
भारत254/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 34 रनों से हराया
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 107 रनों से मैच जीता
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
