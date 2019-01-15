DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
#BREAKING: मनु साहनी होंगे इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (आईसीसी) के नए मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ)। वह डेविड रिचर्ड्सन का स्थान लेंगे।
सवर्ण आरक्षणः गरीबी की सीमा तय करने को लेकर माथापच्ची, नियम बनाने में जुटा केंद्र
सत्यपाल मलिक ने आतंकियों को चेताया, बोले-आप गोली चलाएं हम गुलदस्ता दें ऐसा नहीं होता
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा का समर्थन कर सकती है AIADMK, पनीरसेल्वम ने दिए संकेत
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019ः आजम ने कहा- इस बार भाजपा का सत्ता से जाना तय
पहले शाही स्नान पर सवा करोड़ आस्थावान लगाएंगे पुण्य की डुबकी
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती का 63वां जन्मदिन आज, काटेंगी 63 किलो का केक
कांग्रेस ने सरकार पर लगाया उद्योगपति मित्रों को फायदा पहुंचाने का आरोप
दिल्ली: मौजपुर मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास कई फुट नीचे तक धंसी सड़क, गड्ढे में समाई कार व ऑटो
30 दिन बाद भी मेघालय की 370 फुट गहरी खदान में फंसे खनिकों का कोई सुराग नहीं
विशेष:
#मकर संक्रांति 2019 #कुंभ-2019 #महासंग्राम 2019 #अनोखी #नंदन
होमक्रिकेट

AUSvsIND: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ भारत की जीत पर जानिए क्रिकेटर्स का रिएक्शन

भारत ने मंगलवार को कप्तान कोहली के शतक और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी के अर्धशतक की बदौलत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छह विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी कर ली है।

Virat Kohli.jpg

एडिलेड ओवल मैदान में खेले गए दूसरे वनडे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की 6 विकेट से जीत के लिए महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ और हरभजन सिंह ने ट्वीट करके विराट कोहली की टीम को बधाई दी है। भारत ने मंगलवार को कप्तान कोहली के शतक और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी के अर्धशतक की बदौलत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छह विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी कर ली है। सचिन के अलावा वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी भारतीय टीम को इस शानदार जीत की बधाई दी।

सचिन ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, 'एक शानदार जीत विराट कोहली की एक महान पारी। धौनी ने शानदार भूमिका अदा की और दिनेश कार्तिक के साथ भारत को जीत तक ले गए।' सहवग ने अपने अंदाज में भारत को जीत की बधाई दी। सहवाग ने लिखा, 'पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त। कोहली की शानदार पारी और धौनी तथा कार्तिक ने स्टाइल में पारी समाप्त की। हमें एक और जीत की जरूरत है। हमारे चार-पांच-छह खिलाड़ी मैच जिताऊ अंदाज में खेल रहे हैं।' 

AUSvsIND; 2nd ODI: महेंद्र सिंह धौनी ने फिर किया साबित कि वही हैं नंबर वन मैच फिनिशर

 

क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या के विवादित बयान पर भड़की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड ईशा गुप्ता, कही ये बात 

INDvsAUS: दूसरे वनडे में विराट कोहली और एमएस धौनी के आगे पस्त हुए कंगारू

सभी खेलों से जुड़े समाचार पढ़ें सबसे पहले Live Hindustan पर। अपने मोबाइल पर Live Hindustan पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें हमारा न्यूज एप। और देश-दुनिया की हर खबर से रहें अपडेट।  

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lauds Virat Kohli and Team India for their Victory Over Australia in Adelaide ODI Match

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

ICSE ISC Board Exams 2019: बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेट शीट जारी, 12वीं की परीक्षा चार फरवरी से और 10वीं की 26 से शुरू होगी

ICSE ISC Board Exams 2019: बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेट शीट जारी, 12वीं की परीक्षा चार फरवरी से और 10वीं की 26 से शुरू होगी

INDvsAUS: दूसरे वनडे में विराट कोहली और एमएस धौनी के आगे पस्त हुए कंगारू

INDvsAUS: दूसरे वनडे में विराट कोहली और एमएस धौनी के आगे पस्त हुए कंगारू

VIDEO: रोहित शर्मा बने नए 'सिक्सर किंग', गेल का अनोखा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

VIDEO: रोहित शर्मा बने नए 'सिक्सर किंग', गेल का अनोखा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया298/9(50.0)
vs
भारत299/4(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 08:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/5(50.0)
vs
भारत254/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 34 रनों से हराया
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 107 रनों से मैच जीता
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
न्यूजीलैंड179/7(20.0)
vs
श्रीलंका144/10(16.5)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 35 रनों से हराया
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया298/9(50.0)
vs
भारत299/4(49.2)
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 08:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/5(50.0)
vs
भारत254/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 34 रनों से हराया
Sat, 12 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टेस्ट
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 107 रनों से मैच जीता
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
न्यूजीलैंड179/7(20.0)
vs
श्रीलंका144/10(16.5)
न्यूजीलैंड ने श्रीलंका को 35 रनों से हराया
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
भारत
मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (एमसीजी), मेलबोर्न
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 07:50 AM IST
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
सेंट जोर्ज़ पार्क, पोर्ट एलिज़ाबेथ (द.अफ्रिका)
Sat, 19 Jan 2019 04:30 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
vs
पाकिस्तान
क़िंगस्मीड, डर्बन
Tue, 22 Jan 2019 04:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर