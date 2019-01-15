AUSvsIND: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ भारत की जीत पर जानिए क्रिकेटर्स का रिएक्शन

एडिलेड ओवल मैदान में खेले गए दूसरे वनडे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर भारत की 6 विकेट से जीत के लिए महान बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर सहित सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, मोहम्मद कैफ और हरभजन सिंह ने ट्वीट करके विराट कोहली की टीम को बधाई दी है। भारत ने मंगलवार को कप्तान कोहली के शतक और महेंद्र सिंह धौनी के अर्धशतक की बदौलत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छह विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी कर ली है। सचिन के अलावा वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी भारतीय टीम को इस शानदार जीत की बधाई दी।

सचिन ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, 'एक शानदार जीत विराट कोहली की एक महान पारी। धौनी ने शानदार भूमिका अदा की और दिनेश कार्तिक के साथ भारत को जीत तक ले गए।' सहवग ने अपने अंदाज में भारत को जीत की बधाई दी। सहवाग ने लिखा, 'पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त। कोहली की शानदार पारी और धौनी तथा कार्तिक ने स्टाइल में पारी समाप्त की। हमें एक और जीत की जरूरत है। हमारे चार-पांच-छह खिलाड़ी मैच जिताऊ अंदाज में खेल रहे हैं।'

A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home ground😉. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Excellent reading of the game today by Dhoni. Karthik in the end made it easy for him but it was yet another Masterclass by Kohli that made the difference . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019

